Salmon in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve salmon

Commonwealth Cambridge image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Commonwealth Cambridge

11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1313 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pan Roasted Faroe Island Salmon$34.00
Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Turnips, Lemon Buerre Blanc
Salmon Burger$15.50
Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Romaine, Potato Roll
More about Commonwealth Cambridge
The Little Crepe Cafe image

SANDWICHES • CREPES

The Little Crepe Cafe

102 Oxford street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (163 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smoked Salmon$13.00
More about The Little Crepe Cafe
Item pic

 

VESTER

73 Ames St, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)
Takeout
Egg + Salmon Smorrebrod$11.00
Soft scrambled eggs, ACME smoked salmon, heavy chive + fresh dill garnish. Sourdough.
Beet + Salmon Smorrebrod$12.00
Horseradish cream, sliced roasted beets, ACME smoked salmon, mustard seeds, fresh chives + dill. Sourdough.
Salmon Arugula$12.00
ACME smoked salmon, fresh lemon zest, mustard seeds + radishes over arugula + homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).
More about VESTER
Item pic

 

Talulla- Cambridge

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Skin Salmon$30.00
Lobster Sauce, Ginger, Asparagus
More about Talulla- Cambridge
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing

210 Jacobs St, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
More about Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
FAROE ISLAND SALMON (GF)$28.00
PAN ROASTED FAROE ISLAND SALMON, MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
FAROE ISLAND SALMON$28.00
PAN ROASTED FAROE ISLAND SALMON, MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Beet Salad w/ Salmon$16.00
Side Grilled Salmon$10.00
Grilled Salmon & Spinach Plate$21.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Sake Salmon image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Sake Salmon$7.00
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
Spicy Salmon Temaki$12.00
Ginger Salmon$24.95
More about The Mad Monkfish
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Tatte Bakery & Cafe

101 Main Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (2797 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery & Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Izakaya Ittoku

1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Nigiri$2.00
Salmon Nigiri
Salmon Sashimi$7.00
Salmon Sashimi
Ikura (Salmon Roe) Boat-Maki$5.25
Salmon Roe Boat-Maki
More about Izakaya Ittoku
Cambridge Brewing Company image

 

Cambridge Brewing Company

1 Kendall Square, Cambridge

Avg 3.6 (1110 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Salmon Burger$15.00
red cabbage slaw, garlic horseradish mayo, bibb lettuce
More about Cambridge Brewing Company
Item pic

 

Mamaleh's Delicatessen

1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kippered "Baked" Salmon Packaged
Hot smoked salmon aka kippered salmon aka baked salmon. Whatever you call it, it’s delicious! Smoky and salty, flake it apart on a 🥯 or a green salad.
More about Mamaleh's Delicatessen
Shabu & Mein image

SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES

Shabu & Mein

148 First Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.2 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Bento$16.00
Served with Cold Edamame, Fried Gyoza, Fried Shumai, Lobster Rangoon, and House Salad
More about Shabu & Mein
Item pic

 

The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto

100 N. First Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pan-roasted scottish salmon$30.00
black pepper yogurt, roasted tomatoes, saffron butter
More about The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
Item pic

NOODLES

Chalawan Asian Eatery

1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (321 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Salad$16.00
Crispy skin salmon salad with watermelon shallot ginger chili lime leaf thai basil and chili salt
More about Chalawan Asian Eatery
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Central Square

190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked salmon bowl$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
More about Flour Bakery Central Square
Item pic

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Shy Bird

390 Third St., Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (607 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
KID'S SALMON.$9.00
4oz salmon filet choice of veggies or fries
ROASTED SALMON.$26.25
asparagus, spring green chickpeas,
spiced soy-sesame glaze
SMOKED SALMON HASH BROWN PLATE.$15.25
Smoked salmon, hash brown, sour cream, chives, greens
More about Shy Bird
Item pic

RAMEN • NOODLES

Sugar & Spice

1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (5053 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Ginger Salmon$16.95
Grilled Salmon$16.95
🌶🌶Chili Lime or Ginger sauce
Salmon Saab$14.95
แซลมอนแซ่บ 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 Thin sliced raw sushi grade salmon, topped with crispy shallots, chili lime sauce
More about Sugar & Spice
Pagu image

PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES

Pagu

310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4 (1006 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Ceviche$14.00
Norwegian salmon, yuzu, maiz, blood orange, corn chips.
More about Pagu
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Cambridgeport

40 Erie Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked salmon bowl$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
More about Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
Item pic

 

Flour Bakery Harvard Square

114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
smoked salmon bowl$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
More about Flour Bakery Harvard Square
K2 Café image

 

K2 Café

520 Kendall Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Toast$8.00
smoked salmon, hard cooked egg, caper cream cheese
More about K2 Café
Item pic

 

Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen

56 JFK Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Panela Salmon$24.50
panela-Rum marinated salmon, cook to order, served over Aji Amarillo creamed quinoa with jicama/arugula salad and broken olive vinaigrette.
More about Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
The Hourly Oyster image

 

The Hourly Oyster

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon$27.00
lentils, parsnip puree, apple & fennel slaw, \t\tpomegranate molasses
More about The Hourly Oyster
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Catering

101 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Catering
Boathouse - Harvard Square image

 

Boathouse - Harvard Square

49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon Cake Sandwich$17.00
Grilled salmon patty, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon aioli, toasted bun, fries
More about Boathouse - Harvard Square
Item pic

 

Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery

1876 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoke Salmon$12.00
Fresh tomatoes , cream cheese, cucumbers and capers served on Wheat Bread.
More about Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

CATALYST RESTAURANT

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Slow Roasted Salmon$28.00
More about CATALYST RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Mix It

1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crunchy Spicy Salmon$8.25
Salmon Maki$8.25
Smoked Salmon
More about Mix It
Item pic

 

Season To Go

2447 Mass ave, CAMBRIDGE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creole Spiced Salmon$29.00
shrimp, duck & andouille gumbo, rice (D,G)
More about Season To Go

