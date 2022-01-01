Salmon in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve salmon
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Commonwealth Cambridge
11 Broad Canal Way, Cambridge
|Pan Roasted Faroe Island Salmon
|$34.00
Cauliflower, Baby Carrots, Turnips, Lemon Buerre Blanc
|Salmon Burger
|$15.50
Tartar Sauce, Pickled Red Onion, Romaine, Potato Roll
SANDWICHES • CREPES
The Little Crepe Cafe
102 Oxford street, Cambridge
|Smoked Salmon
|$13.00
VESTER
73 Ames St, Cambridge
|Egg + Salmon Smorrebrod
|$11.00
Soft scrambled eggs, ACME smoked salmon, heavy chive + fresh dill garnish. Sourdough.
|Beet + Salmon Smorrebrod
|$12.00
Horseradish cream, sliced roasted beets, ACME smoked salmon, mustard seeds, fresh chives + dill. Sourdough.
|Salmon Arugula
|$12.00
ACME smoked salmon, fresh lemon zest, mustard seeds + radishes over arugula + homemade poppyseed citrus vinaigrette. (GF, Pescatarian).
Talulla- Cambridge
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Crispy Skin Salmon
|$30.00
Lobster Sauce, Ginger, Asparagus
Tatte Bakery | Cambridge Crossing
210 Jacobs St, Cambridge
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
|Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, avocado, Campari tomatoes, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted housemade sourdough with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Sesame, Fish
|GF Smoked Salmon and Avocado Tartine
|$13.00
Smoked Salmon, Campari tomatoes, avocado, red onion, capers, and dill tossed with olive oil served over toasted gluten-free bread with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Dairy, Egg, Soy
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON (GF)
|$28.00
PAN ROASTED FAROE ISLAND SALMON, MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
|FAROE ISLAND SALMON
|$28.00
PAN ROASTED FAROE ISLAND SALMON, MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, LEMON VINAIGRETTE
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Beet Salad w/ Salmon
|$16.00
|Side Grilled Salmon
|$10.00
|Grilled Salmon & Spinach Plate
|$21.00
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Sake Salmon
|$7.00
2 pieces per order Nigiri.
3 pieces per order Sashimi.
|Spicy Salmon Temaki
|$12.00
|Ginger Salmon
|$24.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Tatte Bakery & Cafe
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Izakaya Ittoku
1815 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Salmon Nigiri
|$2.00
Salmon Nigiri
|Salmon Sashimi
|$7.00
Salmon Sashimi
|Ikura (Salmon Roe) Boat-Maki
|$5.25
Salmon Roe Boat-Maki
Cambridge Brewing Company
1 Kendall Square, Cambridge
|Salmon Burger
|$15.00
red cabbage slaw, garlic horseradish mayo, bibb lettuce
Mamaleh's Delicatessen
1 Kendall Square Building 300, Cambridge
|Kippered "Baked" Salmon Packaged
Hot smoked salmon aka kippered salmon aka baked salmon. Whatever you call it, it’s delicious! Smoky and salty, flake it apart on a 🥯 or a green salad.
SOUPS • HOT POT • RAMEN • NOODLES
Shabu & Mein
148 First Street, Cambridge
|Salmon Bento
|$16.00
Served with Cold Edamame, Fried Gyoza, Fried Shumai, Lobster Rangoon, and House Salad
The Lexington + Cafe Beatrice + Geppetto
100 N. First Street, Cambridge
|pan-roasted scottish salmon
|$30.00
black pepper yogurt, roasted tomatoes, saffron butter
NOODLES
Chalawan Asian Eatery
1790 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Salmon Salad
|$16.00
Crispy skin salmon salad with watermelon shallot ginger chili lime leaf thai basil and chili salt
Flour Bakery Central Square
190 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|smoked salmon bowl
|$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Shy Bird
390 Third St., Cambridge
|KID'S SALMON.
|$9.00
4oz salmon filet choice of veggies or fries
|ROASTED SALMON.
|$26.25
asparagus, spring green chickpeas,
spiced soy-sesame glaze
|SMOKED SALMON HASH BROWN PLATE.
|$15.25
Smoked salmon, hash brown, sour cream, chives, greens
RAMEN • NOODLES
Sugar & Spice
1933 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Grilled Ginger Salmon
|$16.95
|Grilled Salmon
|$16.95
🌶🌶Chili Lime or Ginger sauce
|Salmon Saab
|$14.95
แซลมอนแซ่บ 🌶🌶🌶🌶🌶 Thin sliced raw sushi grade salmon, topped with crispy shallots, chili lime sauce
PIZZA • TAPAS • NOODLES
Pagu
310 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Salmon Ceviche
|$14.00
Norwegian salmon, yuzu, maiz, blood orange, corn chips.
Flour Bakery Cambridgeport
40 Erie Street, Cambridge
|smoked salmon bowl
|$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
Flour Bakery Harvard Square
114 Mt Auburn Street, Cambridge
|smoked salmon bowl
|$15.50
fingerling potato, pickled mushroom, baby kale, radish, champagne-dill vinaigrette, mixed seed brittle (gf, df, w/o nuts) (bowl sold as is, unfortunately no modifications possible)
K2 Café
520 Kendall Street, Cambridge
|Salmon Toast
|$8.00
smoked salmon, hard cooked egg, caper cream cheese
Orinoco: A Latin Kitchen
56 JFK Street, Cambridge
|Panela Salmon
|$24.50
panela-Rum marinated salmon, cook to order, served over Aji Amarillo creamed quinoa with jicama/arugula salad and broken olive vinaigrette.
The Hourly Oyster
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Grilled Salmon
|$27.00
lentils, parsnip puree, apple & fennel slaw, \t\tpomegranate molasses
Tatte Catering
101 Main Street, Cambridge
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$11.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
Boathouse - Harvard Square
49 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge
|Salmon Cake Sandwich
|$17.00
Grilled salmon patty, avocado, lettuce, tomato, red onion, lemon aioli, toasted bun, fries
Zoe Acai Bar and Juicery
1876 Massachusetts Avenue, North Cambridge
|Smoke Salmon
|$12.00
Fresh tomatoes , cream cheese, cucumbers and capers served on Wheat Bread.
CATALYST RESTAURANT
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Slow Roasted Salmon
|$28.00
Mix It
1678 Mass Ave, Cambridge
|Crunchy Spicy Salmon
|$8.25
|Salmon Maki
|$8.25
|Smoked Salmon
- 2