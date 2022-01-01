Risotto in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve risotto
The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge
|RISOTTO SIDE
|$9.00
MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, PECORINO, TRUFFLE OIL
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Basta Pasta Trattoria
319 Western Ave, Cambridge
|Chicken Brocoli Risotto
|$16.99
|White Risotto
|$16.99
|Mixed Mushrooms Risotto
|$16.99
Puritan & Company
1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge
|seafood risotto
|$31.00
seafood risotto with scallops, crab butter, saffron, grilled shrimp and chives
Contains butter and seafood (neither can be omitted)
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Village Kitchen
359 Huron Ave, Cambridge
|Shrimp & Broccoli Risotto
|$16.95
Our risotto prepared specially for you in a saffron sauce
|Artichoke Mushroom Risotto
|$16.95
Our risotto prepared specially for you in a saffron sauce