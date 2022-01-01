Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Cambridge restaurants that serve risotto

The Abbey - Porter Square image

 

The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,

1755 Massachusetts Avenue, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
RISOTTO SIDE$9.00
MUSHROOM & SPINACH RISOTTO, PECORINO, TRUFFLE OIL
More about The Abbey - 1755 Massachusetts Avenue,
Basta Pasta Trattoria image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Basta Pasta Trattoria

319 Western Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2073 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Brocoli Risotto$16.99
White Risotto$16.99
Mixed Mushrooms Risotto$16.99
More about Basta Pasta Trattoria
Puritan & Company image

 

Puritan & Company

1166 Cambridge Street, Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (1233 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
seafood risotto$31.00
seafood risotto with scallops, crab butter, saffron, grilled shrimp and chives
Contains butter and seafood (neither can be omitted)
More about Puritan & Company
The Village Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Village Kitchen

359 Huron Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Broccoli Risotto$16.95
Our risotto prepared specially for you in a saffron sauce
Artichoke Mushroom Risotto$16.95
Our risotto prepared specially for you in a saffron sauce
More about The Village Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Gran Gusto- Cambridge

90 SHERMAN ST, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto$23.00
Risotto, shrimp, scallops, lemon
More about Gran Gusto- Cambridge

