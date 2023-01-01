Lobsters in Cambridge
Cambridge restaurants that serve lobsters
More about Talulla
Talulla
377 Walden Street, Cambridge
|Local Cod & Lobster
|$34.00
Mushroom, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, White Soy
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Cafe Luna - Main Street
612 Main Street, Cambridge
|Cold Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Grilled brioche bun with 1/2 Pound of Maine lobster with a light amount of mayo.
|Lobster Tacos
|$36.00
|Lobster and Avocado Omelet
|$29.00
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Grendel's Den Restaurant
89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Roll
|$25.00
Lobster meat salad lightly dressed with mayo and a dash of Tabasco on a buttered deli roll toasted on a Panini press.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Spicy Lobster
|$23.00
Lobster, avocado, cucumber, mango, tobiko with spicy mayo on top.
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
TACOS
Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge
|Lobster & Bacon Street Corn
|$18.00
Grilled corn/lobster/bacon/cotija/chile de árbol aioli/lime/cilantro
More about The Village Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Village Kitchen
359 Huron Ave, Cambridge
|Lobster Ravioli
|$21.95
Fresh Lobster ravioli served in a pink shrimp sauce.
More about The Hourly Oyster House
The Hourly Oyster House
15 Dunster Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Mac & Cheese
|$25.00
three cheese blend, ritz cracker crust
|Lobster Roll
|$34.00
Aioli, Griddled Roll, Chives
|Lobster Bisque
|$11.00
Brandy, Tarragon
More about Catalyst Restaurant
Catalyst Restaurant
300 technology square, Cambridge
|Baked Stuffed Lobster
|$56.00
serves (1) person
1 ½ lb. lobster
seafood scallop stuffing
More about Charlie's Kitchen
HAMBURGERS
Charlie's Kitchen
10 Eliot Street, Cambridge
|DBL LOBSTER ROLL
|$27.00
Classic New England Lobster salad (Lobster meat, Mayonnaise, Celery, Seasoning) served on 2 Hot Dog rolls.
More about Grafton Street Pub & Grill -
Grafton Street Pub & Grill -
59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge
|Lobster Tail
|$16.00
low-country corn pudding
More about Fuji at Kendall
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Fuji at Kendall
300 Third St, Cambridge
|Lobster Rangoon
|$13.00
4 pc Lobster, onion, scallion, sesame oil, and cream cheese folded in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce