Lobsters in Cambridge

Cambridge restaurants
Toast

Cambridge restaurants that serve lobsters

Item pic

 

Talulla

377 Walden Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Local Cod & Lobster$34.00
Mushroom, Bok Choy, Cauliflower, White Soy
More about Talulla
Cafe Luna - Main Street image

 

Cafe Luna - Main Street

612 Main Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cold Lobster Roll$34.00
Grilled brioche bun with 1/2 Pound of Maine lobster with a light amount of mayo.
Lobster Tacos$36.00
Lobster and Avocado Omelet$29.00
More about Cafe Luna - Main Street
Item pic

 

Grendel's Den Restaurant

89 Winthrop Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (1977 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$25.00
Lobster meat salad lightly dressed with mayo and a dash of Tabasco on a buttered deli roll toasted on a Panini press.
More about Grendel's Den Restaurant
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish

524 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.6 (3209 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Spicy Lobster$23.00
Lobster, avocado, cucumber, mango, tobiko with spicy mayo on top.
More about The Mad Monkfish - Formerly Thelonious Monkfish
Naco Taco image

TACOS

Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge

297 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (2834 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster & Bacon Street Corn$18.00
Grilled corn/lobster/bacon/cotija/chile de árbol aioli/lime/cilantro
More about Naco Taco - 297 Mass Ave - Central Square, Cambridge
The Village Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Village Kitchen

359 Huron Ave, Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (24 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Ravioli$21.95
Fresh Lobster ravioli served in a pink shrimp sauce.
More about The Village Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Hourly Oyster House

15 Dunster Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Mac & Cheese$25.00
three cheese blend, ritz cracker crust
Lobster Roll$34.00
Aioli, Griddled Roll, Chives
Lobster Bisque$11.00
Brandy, Tarragon
More about The Hourly Oyster House
CATALYST RESTAURANT image

 

Catalyst Restaurant

300 technology square, Cambridge

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Stuffed Lobster$56.00
serves (1) person
1 ½ lb. lobster
seafood scallop stuffing
More about Catalyst Restaurant
Charlie's Kitchen image

HAMBURGERS

Charlie's Kitchen

10 Eliot Street, Cambridge

Avg 3.9 (2564 reviews)
Takeout
DBL LOBSTER ROLL$27.00
Classic New England Lobster salad (Lobster meat, Mayonnaise, Celery, Seasoning) served on 2 Hot Dog rolls.
More about Charlie's Kitchen
Grafton Street Pub & Grill image

 

Grafton Street Pub & Grill -

59 John F Kennedy Street, Cambridge

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lobster Tail$16.00
low-country corn pudding
More about Grafton Street Pub & Grill -
Fuji at Kendall image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Fuji at Kendall

300 Third St, Cambridge

Avg 4.4 (1895 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Rangoon$13.00
4 pc Lobster, onion, scallion, sesame oil, and cream cheese folded in golden, crispy wonton wrappers served with sweet and sour sauce
More about Fuji at Kendall
Restaurant banner

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

98 Winthrop St, Cambridge

Avg 3.7 (1129 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Carbonara$34.00
More about The Red House Restaurant - Cambridge - 2021

