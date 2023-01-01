Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Almond cake in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve almond cake

Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

380 South College Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tea Cakes$2.70
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
-Almond
-Mocha
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tea Cakes$2.70
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
-Almond
-Mocha
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
Item pic

 

Amelie's French Bakery and Café

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tea Cakes$2.70
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with candied almonds.
More about Amelie's French Bakery and Café
Item pic

 

Amélie’s French Bakery and Café

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Almond Tea Cakes$2.70
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with candied almonds.
More about Amélie’s French Bakery and Café

