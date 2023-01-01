Almond cake in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve almond cake
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
380 South College Street, Charlotte
|Tea Cakes
|$2.70
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
-Almond
-Mocha
SANDWICHES • PASTRY
Amelie's French Bakery and Cafe
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Tea Cakes
|$2.70
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with our seasonal flavors:
-Almond
-Mocha
Amelie's French Bakery and Café
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Tea Cakes
|$2.70
A gluten free miniature cake made from baked almond cream and topped with candied almonds.