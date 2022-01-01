Pho in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pho
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Filet & Meatballs | Pho Tai Bo Vien
|$13.50
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
|Oxtail & Filet | Pho Tai Duoi Bo
|$16.95
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
|Beef Brisket & Filet | Pho Tai Nam
|$13.50
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
More about Legion Brewing
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|PHO MI DIP
|$15.00
Pho braised short rib, thin sliced ﬂank steak, pickled carrots, daikon, cucumbers, jalapeno, hoisin mayo and cilantro on a crisp baguette with a pho broth jus
More about Cilantro Noodle
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Noodle
2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Pho Cilantro
|$13.99
Sliced eye round steak, beef brisket, meatballs, Beef tendon, Beef Tripe. Garnished with green onions, yellow onions, cilantro
|Pho Brisket
|$12.50
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with sliced braised beef brisket
|Pho Short Rib
|$16.99
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with (2) braised beef short ribs
More about Trolley Barn
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|Pho Mi Noodle Bowl
|$16.00