Pho in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve pho

Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Filet & Meatballs | Pho Tai Bo Vien$13.50
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
Oxtail & Filet | Pho Tai Duoi Bo$16.95
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
Beef Brisket & Filet | Pho Tai Nam$13.50
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
PHO MI DIP$15.00
Pho braised short rib, thin sliced ﬂank steak, pickled carrots, daikon, cucumbers, jalapeno, hoisin mayo and cilantro on a crisp baguette with a pho broth jus
More about Legion Brewing
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pho Cilantro$13.99
Sliced eye round steak, beef brisket, meatballs, Beef tendon, Beef Tripe. Garnished with green onions, yellow onions, cilantro
Pho Brisket$12.50
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with sliced braised beef brisket
Pho Short Rib$16.99
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with (2) braised beef short ribs
More about Cilantro Noodle
Trolley Barn image

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pho Mi Noodle Bowl$16.00
More about Trolley Barn

