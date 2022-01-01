Veggie rolls in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve veggie rolls
More about Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte
|Tandoori Veggie Roll
|$9.99
Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney, wrapped in hot-buttered naan.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Veggie Spring Rolls (2ps)
|$4.00
Vegetable mix served with sweet chili sauce. (V)
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Blacow Burger & Sushi
1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte
|Veggie roll
|$5.50
More about Ru Sans
Ru Sans
2440 Park Rd., Charlotte
|Veggie Futo Maki Roll
|$8.50
Inari Tofu, Kampyo, Tamago, Spinach, Cucumber, Avocado
|Tempura Veggie Maki Roll
|$5.00
Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Asparagus, Eggplant, Spinach
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Blacow burger sushi bar
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE
|Veggie roll
|$6.00