Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Item pic

 

Botiwalla - Optimist Hall

1115 N Brevard St Suite 203, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tandoori Veggie Roll$9.99
Grilled zucchini, onions, mushrooms, and bell peppers marinated in yogurt, lime juice, Kashmiri chili paste, and North Indian spices. Served w/ Desi slaw, onions, cilantro, and chutney, wrapped in hot-buttered naan.
More about Botiwalla - Optimist Hall
1d5f5b3f-b388-4bad-9d0c-6a32cb2befc4 image

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Veggie Spring Rolls (2ps)$4.00
Vegetable mix served with sweet chili sauce. (V)
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Blacow Burger & Sushi image

 

Blacow Burger & Sushi

1515 S Tryon St Suite 103, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie roll$5.50
More about Blacow Burger & Sushi
Ru Sans image

 

Ru Sans

2440 Park Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie Futo Maki Roll$8.50
Inari Tofu, Kampyo, Tamago, Spinach, Cucumber, Avocado
Tempura Veggie Maki Roll$5.00
Sweet Potato, Onion, Zucchini, Asparagus, Eggplant, Spinach
More about Ru Sans
Blacow burger sushi bar image

 

Blacow burger sushi bar

517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Veggie roll$6.00
More about Blacow burger sushi bar
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fried veggie spring rolls$6.00
Vegan eggrolls in a wheat wrapper
More about Cilantro Noodle

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Curly Fries

Pancakes

Carbonara

Chicken Pasta

Buffalo Chicken Wraps

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Rigatoni

Mango Lassi

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston