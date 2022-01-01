French toast in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve french toast
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|French Toast
|$2.00
Two slices of French toast
Eight + Sand Kitchen
135 New Bern Street, Charlotte
|Overnight French Toast
|$12.00
Two slices of French griddled wonder bread topped with sweet whipped lemon ricotta cream, powdered sugar, blueberry compote, and pure Vermont maple syrup.
Ever Andalo, Growlers, & Reigning Doughnuts
3116 N Davidson St, Charlotte
|French Toast
|$15.00
Kahlua-Battered Brioche with REal Maple Syrup, Choice of Bacon or Sausage & Home Fries or Grits
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|1 SIDE French Toast
|$4.00
Challah French Toast, Powdered Sugar
|French Toast
|$11.00
Challah Bread French Toast, Powdered Sugar, and Breakfast Meat Choice
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Brioche French Toast
|$9.00
|Multi-Grain French Toast
|$9.00
Ruby Sunshine
332 West Bland Street, Charlotte
|Brioche French Toast
|$10.00
Buttery brioche bread dipped in spiced custard & grilled, finished with powdered sugar. Served with Applewood-Smoked Bacon
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|French Toast
|$14.00
Ciabatta, Luxardo-Maple Syrup, Fresh Berries