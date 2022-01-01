French fries in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve french fries
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Side of French Fries
|$1.00
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|French Fries
|$1.69
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|French Fries
|$2.99
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte
|Kids Chicken Leg with French Fries
|$6.95
|Kids Chicken Strips with French Fries
|$6.95
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Small Crispy French Fries (V)
|$5.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
|Large Crispy French Fries (V)
|$9.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|French Fries
|$4.00
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|FRENCH FRIES
|$3.00
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|French Fries
|$3.00
Bleu Barn North End
1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte
|French Fries
|$5.50
Skin on fries tossed in a savory house spice blend, with a side of roasted garlic aioli. (v)
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|French Fries
|$4.99
Halal Street Food
4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte
|French Fries
|$2.99
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|French Fries
|$3.75
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Side French Fries
|$4.00
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Chicken Fingers & French Fries
|$10.00
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|French Fries (Side)
|$8.00
Herb Seasoned, ketchup
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Chicken fingers & french fries
|$9.00