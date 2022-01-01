Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French fries in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve french fries

Item pic

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side of French Fries$1.00
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
French Fries$1.69
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$2.99
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
LaWans Soul Food Restaurant image

 

LaWans Soul Food Restaurant

7520 S Tryon St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Chicken Leg with French Fries$6.95
Kids Chicken Strips with French Fries$6.95
More about LaWans Soul Food Restaurant
160c32a6-a4b1-493b-9bc4-6f9d2b4d559c image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Small Crispy French Fries (V)$5.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
Large Crispy French Fries (V)$9.00
Seasoned with salt & pepper.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
More about Empire Pizza
Rocket Pizza NC image

 

Rocket Pizza NC

1213 West Morehead St., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$4.00
More about Rocket Pizza NC
FRENCH FRIES image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FRENCH FRIES$3.00
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$3.00
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Bleu Barn North End

1801 N Graham Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
French Fries$5.50
Skin on fries tossed in a savory house spice blend, with a side of roasted garlic aioli. (v)
More about Bleu Barn North End
French Fries image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Fries$4.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Halal Street Food image

 

Halal Street Food

4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries$2.99
More about Halal Street Food
Cajun Queen image

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
French Fries$5.00
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
French Fries$3.75
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Side French Fries$4.00
More about Piedmont Social House
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park image

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fingers & French Fries$10.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
French Fries (Side)$8.00
Herb Seasoned, ketchup
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken fingers & french fries$9.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

