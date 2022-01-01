Fritters in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fritters
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Croquetas - Ham and béchamel fritters fried until golden brown and gooey on the inside
|$13.00
PIZZA
TRUE Crafted Pizza
7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte
|Crispy Risotto Fritters
|$9.50
creamy fontina cheese and fresh herbs
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Corn Fritters
|$11.00
smoked sorghum butter
|Corn Fritters Side
|$5.00
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Apple Fritter (v)
|$2.50
crispy fritter studded with apple pieces and covered with vanilla glaze (vegan)
FRENCH FRIES
Sister
1500 Central Ave, Charlotte
|Zucchini & Feta Fritters
|$14.00
With house tzatziki sauce