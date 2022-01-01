Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fritters in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve fritters

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

Croquetas - Ham and béchamel fritters fried until golden brown and gooey on the inside$13.00
More about Calle Sol
PIZZA

TRUE Crafted Pizza

7828 Rea Road Suite F, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1702 reviews)
Crispy Risotto Fritters$9.50
creamy fontina cheese and fresh herbs
More about TRUE Crafted Pizza
SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
Corn Fritters$11.00
smoked sorghum butter
Corn Fritters Side$5.00
More about Sea Level NC
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Apple Fritter (v)$2.50
crispy fritter studded with apple pieces and covered with vanilla glaze (vegan)
More about Suárez Bakery
FRENCH FRIES

Sister

1500 Central Ave, Charlotte

Avg 3.8 (130 reviews)
Zucchini & Feta Fritters$14.00
With house tzatziki sauce
More about Sister
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Pimiento Cheese Fritters$6.95
Panko battered & fried served with Letty’s tomato jam
More about Letty's

