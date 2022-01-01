Mozzarella sticks in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve mozzarella sticks
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
STATS Restaurant & Bar
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$9.00
Battered mozzarella cheese with the marinara for dipping.
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Mozzarella Sticks (3)
|$2.99
|Mozzarella Sticks (6)
|$5.99
|Mozzarella Sticks (3) (KM)
|$6.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$5.95
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Queen City Bites & Crafts
135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE
|Mozzarella Sticks (V)
|$9.00
SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA.
More about Empire Pizza
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$7.00
Six Sticks
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|MOZZARELLA STICKS
|$7.50
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Mozzarella Sticks
|$6.99