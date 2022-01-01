Mozzarella sticks in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mozzarella Sticks$9.00
Battered mozzarella cheese with the marinara for dipping.
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks (3)$2.99
Mozzarella Sticks (6)$5.99
Mozzarella Sticks (3) (KM)$6.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
Selwyn Pub image

 

Selwyn Pub

2801 Selwyn Ave, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$10.95
More about Selwyn Pub
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mozzarella Sticks$5.95
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Mozzarella Sticks (V) image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Queen City Bites & Crafts

135 Brevard Ct, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (236 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks (V)$9.00
SERVED WITH HOUSE-MADE MARINARA.
More about Queen City Bites & Crafts
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$7.00
Six Sticks
More about Empire Pizza
MOZZARELLA STICKS image

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MOZZARELLA STICKS$7.50
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Mozzarella Sticks image

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Hand-breaded mozzarella with marinara sauce.
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

