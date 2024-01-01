Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Caprese salad in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve caprese salad

Item pic

 

eggspectation - Ballantyne

14815 Ballantyne Village Way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Caprese Salad$13.00
Chunks of fresh mozzarella, surrounded by cherry tomatoes, vine-ripened tomatoes, fresh basil, and green onions, topped with balsamic glaze.
More about eggspectation - Ballantyne
Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen image

 

Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte

500 East Morehead, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$12.00
More about Capishe: Real Italian Kitchen - Dilworth/Charlotte
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Caprese Salad$10.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Monarch Market

101 North Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Salad - Arugula Caprese$9.95
Baby arugula, cherry tomatoes, burrata cheese, fresh basil, balsamic dressing. Served with a piece of focaccia
More about Monarch Market
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Caswell Station - 366 N Caswell Rd

366 N Caswell Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (223 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Caprese Salad$11.00
More about Caswell Station - 366 N Caswell Rd

