Bruschetta in Charlotte

Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Bruschetta
|$5.75
Freshly diced Roma tomatoes tossed with chopped garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese. Served on toasted Italian bread.
PIZZA • PASTA
The Bella Ciao
201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Bruschetta Pizza
|$14.50
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, diced marinated tomatoes, shaved parmesan
|Bruschetta
|$8.95
Crostini topped with tomatoes marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, basil
|Bruschetta e Pesto
|$9.95
Combination of Bruschetta and Pesto Crostini.
Warning: basil pesto contains tree nuts
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Calzone Bruschetta
Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction.
|Bruschetta
|$8.00
|Small Bruschetta
|$13.00
Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction.
PIZZA • PASTA
Portofino's Italian Restaurant
2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|BRUSCHETTA
|$7.75
Olive oil,garlic,fresh tomatoes and basil over crostini bread
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Bruschetta
|$9.00
This popular crusty bread appetizer, topped with chopped Roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.
