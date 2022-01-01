Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bruschetta in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve bruschetta

Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$5.75
Freshly diced Roma tomatoes tossed with chopped garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese. Served on toasted Italian bread.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Bruschetta$5.75
Freshly diced Roma tomatoes tossed with chopped garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar and Parmesan cheese. Served on toasted Italian bread.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

The Bella Ciao

201 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1515 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Bruschetta Pizza$14.50
Homemade tomato sauce, mozzarella, arugula, diced marinated tomatoes, shaved parmesan
Bruschetta$8.95
Crostini topped with tomatoes marinated in extra virgin olive oil, garlic, basil
Bruschetta e Pesto$9.95
Combination of Bruschetta and Pesto Crostini.
Warning: basil pesto contains tree nuts
More about The Bella Ciao
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Calzone Bruschetta
Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction.
Bruschetta$8.00
Small Bruschetta$13.00
Olive Oil, Garlic, Mozzarella, Feta, Parmesan, Chicken, Tomato, Onion, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Reduction.
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Portofino's Italian Restaurant

2127 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 3.6 (412 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BRUSCHETTA$7.75
Olive oil,garlic,fresh tomatoes and basil over crostini bread
More about Portofino's Italian Restaurant
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bruschetta$9.00
This popular crusty bread appetizer, topped with chopped Roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.
Bruschetta$8.25
This popular crusty bread appetizer, topped with chopped Roma tomatoes, garlic and fresh basil.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

