Lemon tarts in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve lemon tarts
Amelie's French Bakery
136 East 36th Street, Charlotte
|Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
|Lemon Raspberry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Amelie's French Bakery
4321 Park Road, Charlotte
|Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
|Lemon Raspberry Tart
Amelie's French Bakery
7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte
|Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
|Lemon Raspberry Tart
