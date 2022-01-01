Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lemon tarts in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve lemon tarts

SANDWICHES • PASTRY

Amelie's French Bakery

136 East 36th Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (3925 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Lemon Raspberry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery

4321 Park Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Lemon Raspberry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery
Amelie's French Bakery

7715 Pineville Matthews Road, Space 34B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Raspberry Mini Tart
A mini version of our lemon raspberry tart with flakey pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard, topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
Lemon Raspberry Tart
A personal size tart with a pâte sucrée crust filled with lemon custard topped with a toasted meringue and fresh raspberries.
More about Amelie's French Bakery

