Short ribs in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve short ribs

Item pic

 

Bé-Em Asian Kitchen

1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Short Ribs & Filet | Pho Tai Suon Bo$16.95
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
More about Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CARAMELIZED SHORT RIB SLIDERS$11.00
Korean BBQ short ribs with a kimchi slaw, Monterey Jack cheese, and a sesame dressing
SHORT RIB$24.00
Braised short rib with sweet potato gnocchi and broccoli rabe
More about Legion Brewing
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chianti Braised Short Rib$27.00
12 - hour, slow - braised short rib over potato gnocchi, cippolini onions and local kale.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Essex Bar & Bistro image

 

Essex Bar & Bistro

101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BRAISED SHORT RIB FB$18.00
garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, herb ricotta, caramelized onion purée, shaved parmesan
SHORT RIB SLIDERS$23.00
braised short rib, garlic aioli served on a brioche bun
More about Essex Bar & Bistro
Bardo image

 

Bardo

1508 S Mint St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (1820 reviews)
Takeout
Short Rib$24.00
sous vide short rib, kimchi Carolina Gold rice porridge, charred and fermented cucumber
More about Bardo
Warmack image

SUSHI

Warmack

1226 central ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (106 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Korean Short Ribs W/Kimchi$32.00
More about Warmack
Item pic

CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park

6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (953 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib, Veal Jus, Buerre Monte$36.00
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Pho Short Rib$16.99
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with (2) braised beef short ribs
More about Cilantro Noodle
Item pic

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Beef Short Rib$27.00
Beef Short Rib, Veal Jus, Buerre Monte
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

