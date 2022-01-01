Short ribs in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve short ribs
Bé-Em Asian Kitchen
1848 Galleria Boulevard, Charlotte
|Short Ribs & Filet | Pho Tai Suon Bo
|$16.95
Gluten-free. Aromatic beef broth with fresh noodles, topped with white onions, scallions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs.
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|CARAMELIZED SHORT RIB SLIDERS
|$11.00
Korean BBQ short ribs with a kimchi slaw, Monterey Jack cheese, and a sesame dressing
|SHORT RIB
|$24.00
Braised short rib with sweet potato gnocchi and broccoli rabe
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Chianti Braised Short Rib
|$27.00
12 - hour, slow - braised short rib over potato gnocchi, cippolini onions and local kale.
Essex Bar & Bistro
101 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|BRAISED SHORT RIB FB
|$18.00
garlic cream sauce, mozzarella, herb ricotta, caramelized onion purée, shaved parmesan
|SHORT RIB SLIDERS
|$23.00
braised short rib, garlic aioli served on a brioche bun
Bardo
1508 S Mint St, Charlotte
|Short Rib
|$24.00
sous vide short rib, kimchi Carolina Gold rice porridge, charred and fermented cucumber
CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PASTA • BBQ • SALADS • SEAFOOD • GRILL
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen South Park
6601 Morrison Blvd, Charlotte
|Beef Short Rib, Veal Jus, Buerre Monte
|$36.00
NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES
Cilantro Noodle
2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Pho Short Rib
|$16.99
Thin pho (rice) noodle with beef broth. Serve with (2) braised beef short ribs
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Beef Short Rib
|$27.00
Beef Short Rib, Veal Jus, Buerre Monte