Chopped salad in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$13.00
Small Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$8.00
Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing$13.00
Ilios Cafe at CPI image

 

Ilios Cafe at CPI

4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Greek Salad$5.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, tri-colored peppers, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine and mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted red peppers, Juicy Jay dressing
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House image

GRILL

Clutch Kitchen & Pour House

601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte

Avg 4.1 (204 reviews)
Takeout
Clutch Chopped Salad$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne

12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
JUICY JAY CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD image

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
JUICY JAY CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD$14.00
Wood grilled chicken breast rubbed with our wing rub over little gem romaine and local greens topped with red onions, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted peppers and Juicy Jay Dressing
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad - Large$12.00
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chopped Salad - Small$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd

Brandywine Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave

1401 Central Ave., Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Item pic

PIZZA

The Jimmy

2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (13 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
The Jimmy Chop Salad$18.00
cucumber, salami, radish, cacio, ceci, oregano vinaigrette, crispy bits
*contains nuts
Item pic

 

Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale

16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad - Large$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Chopped Salad - Small$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
Item pic

 

Paco's Taco and Tequila

6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHOPPED SALAD - SMALL$8.00
romaine, chopped tomato, m jicama, sweet onion, avocado, scallions, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, corn, roasted red peppers and queso fresco tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.
CHOPPED SALAD - LARGE$11.00
romaine, chopped tomato, jicama, sweet onion, avocado, scallions, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, corn, roasted red peppers and queso fresco tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
800 Chopped Salad$15.00
Chopped lettuce, soppressata, fontina, garbanzos, cherry tomatoes, pepperoncini, oregano vinaigrette
