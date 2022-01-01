Chopped salad in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve chopped salad
More about Calle Sol
Calle Sol
1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte
|Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing
|$13.00
|Small Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing
|$8.00
|Large Chopped Solterito-Peruvian chopped salad with romaine, fresh roasted corn, edamame, chickpeas, grape tomato, queso fresco, avocado, red pepper, cilantro, etc. Choice of dressing
|$13.00
More about Ilios Cafe at CPI
Ilios Cafe at CPI
4300 Sandy Porter Road, Charlotte
|Chopped Greek Salad
|$5.00
Romaine, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, kalamata olives, tri-colored peppers, feta cheese, red wine vinaigrette
More about Legion Brewing
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Juicy Jay Chicken Chop Salad
|$13.00
Grilled chicken breast, romaine and mixed greens, red onion, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted red peppers, Juicy Jay dressing
More about Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
GRILL
Clutch Kitchen & Pour House
601 S. Cedar St, Charlotte
|Clutch Chopped Salad
|$10.00
chopped iceberg lettuce, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, diced egg, bacon crumbles, scallions and bleu cheese crumbles – 9
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
Midwood Smokehouse - Ballantyne
12410 Johnston Rd., Charlotte
|Chopped Salad - Large
|$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
|Chopped Salad - Small
|$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Legion Brewing
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|JUICY JAY CHICKEN CHOPPED SALAD
|$14.00
Wood grilled chicken breast rubbed with our wing rub over little gem romaine and local greens topped with red onions, avocado, cucumber, tomato, hop pickles, roasted peppers and Juicy Jay Dressing
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Chopped Salad - Large
|$12.00
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Chopped Salad - Small
|$9.00
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
|Chopped Salad - Small
|$7.00
Gorgonzola cheese, romaine lettuce, kale, walnuts, bruschetta tomatoes, Kalamata olives, red onion, pepperoncini, garbanzo beans and carrots tossed in a light Balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Midwood Smokehouse - Park Rd
Brandywine Road, Charlotte
|Chopped Salad - Large
|$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
|Chopped Salad - Small
|$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
Midwood Smokehouse - Central Ave
1401 Central Ave., Charlotte
|Chopped Salad - Small
|$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
|Chopped Salad - Large
|$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
More about The Jimmy
PIZZA
The Jimmy
2839 Selwyn Ave. Suite X, Charlotte
|The Jimmy Chop Salad
|$18.00
cucumber, salami, radish, cacio, ceci, oregano vinaigrette, crispy bits
*contains nuts
More about Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
Midwood Smokehouse - Birkdale
16710 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. #103, Huntersville
|Chopped Salad - Large
|$10.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
|Chopped Salad - Small
|$7.00
Romaine, fire roasted corn, chopped tomatoes, black beans, avocado, carrots, cucumbers and shredded cheddar, tossed with your choice of dressing
More about Paco's Taco and Tequila
Paco's Taco and Tequila
6401 Carnegie Boulevard, Charlotte
|CHOPPED SALAD - SMALL
|$8.00
romaine, chopped tomato, m jicama, sweet onion, avocado, scallions, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, corn, roasted red peppers and queso fresco tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.
|CHOPPED SALAD - LARGE
|$11.00
romaine, chopped tomato, jicama, sweet onion, avocado, scallions, garbanzo beans, cucumbers, corn, roasted red peppers and queso fresco tossed in a chipotle ranch dressing.