Noodle soup in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve noodle soup
More about Bahn Thai
Bahn Thai
12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte
|Noodle Soup (L17)
|$9.95
Rice noodles, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.
|Chicken Noodle Soup
|$13.45
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
|Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with Beef, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bedder Bedder & Moore
3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte
|Soup Quart Chicken Noodle 32 oz
|$5.99
More about Sun's Kitchen
Sun's Kitchen
2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte
|Braised Beef Noodle Soup
|$13.95
Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (紅燒牛肉麵) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
More about Dee’s Vegan To-Go
Dee’s Vegan To-Go
1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte
|CHIX-LESS SOUP WITH JAPANESE LOMEIN NOODLES
|$7.99