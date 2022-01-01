Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Noodle soup in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve noodle soup

Banner pic

 

Bahn Thai

12206 Copper Way,Ste 122, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Noodle Soup (L17)$9.95
Rice noodles, sliced chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in chicken broth.
Chicken Noodle Soup$13.45
Rice noodles with Chicken, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
Noodle Soup
Rice noodles with Beef, bean sprouts, scallions, cilantro, and fried garlic in beef broth.
More about Bahn Thai
Bedder Bedder & Moore image

WRAPS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bedder Bedder & Moore

3501 S. Tryon St, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (683 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soup Quart Chicken Noodle 32 oz$5.99
More about Bedder Bedder & Moore
Item pic

 

Sun's Kitchen

2200 Thrift Rd. Suite 2, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Braised Beef Noodle Soup$13.95
Also known as Red-Braised Beef Noodle Soup (紅燒牛肉麵) because of the cooking method, which involves stir frying the beef brisket with ginger, scallions, soy sauce, sugar and various spices, to add flavor and color to the dish. The beef is tender and extremely flavorful, the broth is made from real beef bones.
CONTAINS: Wheat, Soy
More about Sun's Kitchen
Restaurant banner

 

Dee’s Vegan To-Go

1540 West Blvd Ste 100, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHIX-LESS SOUP WITH JAPANESE LOMEIN NOODLES$7.99
More about Dee’s Vegan To-Go
Item pic

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Bun Bo Hue (Spicy Noodle Soup)$14.50
Thick noodles, spicy beef broth. Served with sliced beef
shank, eye round steak*, pork meatloaf
More about Cilantro Noodle

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Scallops

Shrimp Wraps

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Garlic Knots

Risotto

Grilled Chicken

Chicken Noodles

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (521 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (222 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (218 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (684 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston