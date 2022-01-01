Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spaghetti in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve spaghetti

Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
Spaghetti and Meatballs$10.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Osteria LuCa image

 

Osteria LuCa

4127 Park Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (112 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Spaghetti$14.00
Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti$23.00
Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce
More about Osteria LuCa
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Spaghetti Butter$3.95
Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce$4.25
Kids Spaghetti Meatball$5.25
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti$6.75
Curly pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese.
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti$6.75
Curly pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese.
More about Nothing but Noodles
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Spaghetti$5.00
Choice of Marinara or Butter. Substitute Alfredo +$1. Add Meatballs +$2.
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spaghetti with Meat Balls - Family$30.00
Spaghetti with Tomato Basil Sauce$8.50
Organic spaghetti tossed with sweet, slow cooked San Marzano Roma tomato sauce and topped with fresh basil.
Spaghetti with Meat Balls$15.00
Organic spaghetti with American wagyu beef and Kurabuto pork meatballs braised in Mama's tomato basil sauce.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Spaghetti w Butter$7.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Diamond Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Diamond Restaurant

1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Kid's Spaghetti$6.95
More about Diamond Restaurant
