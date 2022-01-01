Spaghetti in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve spaghetti
Osteria LuCa
4127 Park Road, Charlotte
|Spaghetti
|$14.00
|Chicken Parmigiana with Spaghetti
|$23.00
Mozzarella & Pomodoro Sauce
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Kids Spaghetti Butter
|$3.95
|Kids Spaghetti Tomato Sauce
|$4.25
|Kids Spaghetti Meatball
|$5.25
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.75
Curly pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese.
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Kids Spaghetti
|$6.75
Curly pasta topped with marinara sauce and grated Parmesan cheese.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Kids Spaghetti
|$5.00
Choice of Marinara or Butter. Substitute Alfredo +$1. Add Meatballs +$2.
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Spaghetti with Meat Balls - Family
|$30.00
|Spaghetti with Tomato Basil Sauce
|$8.50
Organic spaghetti tossed with sweet, slow cooked San Marzano Roma tomato sauce and topped with fresh basil.
|Spaghetti with Meat Balls
|$15.00
Organic spaghetti with American wagyu beef and Kurabuto pork meatballs braised in Mama's tomato basil sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Kids Spaghetti w Butter
|$7.99
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Diamond Restaurant
1901 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Kid's Spaghetti
|$6.95