Fried chicken sandwiches in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches
12th Man Sports Pub
12206 Copper way, Charlotte
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$9.00
Toasted brioche with garlic butter,
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins topped with Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, topped
with our Comeback Sauce.
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Crispy Juicy Jay Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Juicy Jay Slaw, Hop Pickles, Burn Notice Honey
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$11.99
Mariposa
500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Springer Mountain Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
SEAFOOD
Sea Level NC
129 E. 5th St, Charlotte
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
spicy honey, dill pickles, ranch, mixed greens
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Sriracha Fried Chicken . Applewood Bacon
Smoky BBQ Sauce . Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Pickles . Pickled Red Onions
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Seasonal Pickles, Hot Chile Honey, Brioche Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Joyce Farm's Chicken, Honey Mustard Slaw, Duke's Mayonaise, House Pickles, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side.
800° Woodfired Kitchen
6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte
|Finnegan's Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Chicken breast, boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic aioli, calabrian chili glaze and a side of fries
PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown
150 N College St, Charlotte
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich, hot butter, pickles, lettuce, mayo