Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried chicken sandwiches in Charlotte

Go
Charlotte restaurants
Toast

Charlotte restaurants that serve fried chicken sandwiches

12th Man Sports Pub image

 

12th Man Sports Pub

12206 Copper way, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$9.00
Toasted brioche with garlic butter,
Crispy Chicken Tenderloins topped with Gruyere Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, topped
with our Comeback Sauce.
More about 12th Man Sports Pub
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Crispy Juicy Jay Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Crispy Chicken, Juicy Jay Slaw, Hop Pickles, Burn Notice Honey
More about Legion Brewing
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Jack Chicken Sandwich$13.00
chicken tenders and bacon on a hoagie roll topped with pepperjack cheese, diced tomato and scallions, served with honey dijon and your choice of side
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Consumer pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fried Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Jackie Boy's
Mariposa image

 

Mariposa

500 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Springer Mountain Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about Mariposa
Chicken Sandwich image

SEAFOOD

Sea Level NC

129 E. 5th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (2129 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
spicy honey, dill pickles, ranch, mixed greens
More about Sea Level NC
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Sriracha Fried Chicken . Applewood Bacon
Smoky BBQ Sauce . Smoked Gouda Cheese Sauce
Pickles . Pickled Red Onions
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
DOES NOT COME WITH A SIDE.
More about Heist Brewery
Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy Buttermilk Chicken, Seasonal Pickles, Hot Chile Honey, Brioche Bun served with Garlic & Herb Fries
More about The Crunkleton
(D)Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Joyce Farm's Chicken, Honey Mustard Slaw, Duke's Mayonaise, House Pickles, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side.
Famous Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Joyce Farm's Chicken, Honey Mustard Slaw, Duke's Mayonaise, House Pickles, Copain Bakery Bun, Choice of Side.
More about Kings Kitchen
Item pic

 

800° Woodfired Kitchen

6815 Phillips Place Ct #A-1, charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Finnegan's Fried Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Chicken breast, boston lettuce, heirloom tomatoes, dill pickles, garlic aioli, calabrian chili glaze and a side of fries
More about 800° Woodfired Kitchen
Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown image

PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

150 N College St, Charlotte

Avg 4 (533 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken sandwich, hot butter, pickles, lettuce, mayo
More about Rooster's Wood-Fired Kitchen Uptown

Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte

Shawarma

Teriyaki Chicken

Garlic Bread

Mussels

Beef Noodles

Pulled Chicken Sandwiches

Eggplant Parm

Turkey Burgers

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (23 restaurants)

NoDa

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ballantyne

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

South End

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Dilworth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

South Park

Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)

Plaza Midwood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Steele Creek

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Map

More near Charlotte to explore

Fort Mill

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Huntersville

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Cornelius

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Waxhaw

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Matthews

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Gastonia

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Indian Trail

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Shelby

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Hickory

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Spartanburg

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (265 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (151 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (220 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (679 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston