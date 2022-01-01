Pies in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pies
Ilios Crafted Greek
1514 S. Church St., Charlotte
|Spinach Pie- NO SIDES
|$7.95
|Spinach & Feta Pie
|$12.95
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
|Apple Pie
|$4.99
Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Single Slice Nutella Pie
|$3.99
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings
|Whole Nutella Pie (serves 8)
|$23.99
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
8504 Park Rd, Charlotte
|16" Five Meat Pie
|$20.99
|10" Five Meat Pie
|$10.99
|18" Five Meat Pie
|$23.99
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Nutella Pie
|$24.00
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings.
|Two Pack Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie
|$11.00
Two Pack of Soft Carrot Cake Cookie with cream cheese frosting filling. Not GF.
No Joke Pizza
8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte
|Snow White & The Seven Pizzas (White Pie)
|$21.00
No Joke White Base along with our House Made Mozzarella Cheese blend, and House Made Ricotta Cheese Blend, topped off with garlic
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Apple Hand Pies
|$14.00
brown sugar and bourbon apples, buttermilk ice cream, dulce caramel & honey drizzle
contains: gluten and dairy
|Whoopie Pies
|$14.00
(3) chocolate cake sliders, swiss meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache, local bourbon barrel smoked salt
contains: dairy, eggs, and gluten
mattiesdiner
3100 the Plaza, Charlotte
|Banana Pie
|$8.00
Banana, Graham Cracker, Caramel
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|Apple Pie
|$9.00
apple pie topped with french vanilla ice cream and a caramel drizzle
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$9.00
peanut butter mousse with whipped cream in a chocolate chip peanut butter crust
PIZZA • SALADS
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte
|Penne Vodka Pie
|$23.00
|Veggie Pie
|$21.00
Spinach, onions, mushrooms & green peppers
|Gluten-Free Pie with 3 Toppings
|$9.99
The Workman's Friend
1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE
|Shephard's Pie
|$15.00
minced beef and lamb, peas, carrots, mashed potatoes, mixed greens
Nothing But Noodles
12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.75
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy golden cracker crust.
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.75
Nothing but Noodles
7930 Rea Road, Charlotte
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.75
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy golden cracker crust.
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$4.75
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Heist Brewery
2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte
|Apple Pie
|$5.00
Cinnamon Pilsner Apple Filling
Sugar Cookie Pie Crust . Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Stout Caramel Sauce . Turbinado Sugar
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte
|Nutella Pie
|$9.00
Chocolate - hazelnut spread whipped with mascarpone cheese and peanut butter, chilled on a graham cracker crust and topped with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Lorenzo's Pizzeria
16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte
|Round Grandma Pie
|$20.99
|Pepperoni Pie
|$21.99
|Grandmas Pie
|$20.99
Fern, Flavors From The Garden
1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$8.00
PIZZA
Wolfman Pizza
106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte
|16" Five Meat Pie
|$20.99
|10" Five Meat Pie
|$10.99
|18" Five Meat Pie
|$23.99
SEAFOOD
Cajun Queen
1800 E 7th St, Charlotte
|Cookie Pie
|$6.95
|Key Lime Pie
|$6.95
|Pecan Pie
|$5.95
The Crunkleton
1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE
|House-Made Pecan Pie
|$9.00
Served Warm with Ice Cream
Kings Kitchen
129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE
|Choc Pecan Pie
|$10.00
|Chocolate Torte Pie
|$10.00
|Derby Pie
|$10.00
PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI
Letty's
2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.95
homemade creamy key lime custard in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
|Peanut Butter Pie
|$6.95
Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips
Bossy Beulah's Charlotte
2200 Freedom Drive, Charlotte
|Hand Pie
|$3.00