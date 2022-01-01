Pies in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve pies

Item pic

 

Ilios Crafted Greek

1514 S. Church St., Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1312 reviews)
Takeout
Spinach Pie- NO SIDES$7.95
Spinach & Feta Pie$12.95
More about Ilios Crafted Greek
Item pic

 

Calle Sol

1205 Thomas Ave,, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$8.00
Key lime pie$8.00
More about Calle Sol
Bobbee O's BBQ image

BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Bobbee O's BBQ

9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (1446 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$4.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
7637cf02-820f-4ab3-abbd-0adf4edcd504 image

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Single Slice Nutella Pie$3.99
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings
Whole Nutella Pie (serves 8)$23.99
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings
More about Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

8504 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (323 reviews)
Takeout
16" Five Meat Pie$20.99
10" Five Meat Pie$10.99
18" Five Meat Pie$23.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Nutella Pie$24.00
Whipped Nutella filling with a chocolate crumb crust & chocolate shavings.
Two Pack Carrot Cake Whoopie Pie$11.00
Two Pack of Soft Carrot Cake Cookie with cream cheese frosting filling. Not GF.
More about Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
No Joke Pizza image

 

No Joke Pizza

8133 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Snow White & The Seven Pizzas (White Pie)$21.00
No Joke White Base along with our House Made Mozzarella Cheese blend, and House Made Ricotta Cheese Blend, topped off with garlic
More about No Joke Pizza
Item pic

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Hand Pies$14.00
brown sugar and bourbon apples, buttermilk ice cream, dulce caramel & honey drizzle
contains: gluten and dairy
Whoopie Pies$14.00
(3) chocolate cake sliders, swiss meringue buttercream, chocolate ganache, local bourbon barrel smoked salt
contains: dairy, eggs, and gluten
More about Haberdish
Banner pic

 

mattiesdiner

3100 the Plaza, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Banana Pie$8.00
Banana, Graham Cracker, Caramel
More about mattiesdiner
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pie$9.00
apple pie topped with french vanilla ice cream and a caramel drizzle
Peanut Butter Pie$9.00
peanut butter mousse with whipped cream in a chocolate chip peanut butter crust
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Tyber Creek Pub image

GRILL

Tyber Creek Pub

1933 SOUTH BLVD, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.5 (865 reviews)
Takeout
Shepherds Pie$16.00
More about Tyber Creek Pub
Brooklyn Pizza Parlor image

PIZZA • SALADS

Brooklyn Pizza Parlor

7725 Colony Rd e1,, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (600 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Penne Vodka Pie$23.00
Veggie Pie$21.00
Spinach, onions, mushrooms & green peppers
Gluten-Free Pie with 3 Toppings$9.99
More about Brooklyn Pizza Parlor
The Workman's Friend image

 

The Workman's Friend

1531 CENTRAL AVE, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shephard's Pie$15.00
minced beef and lamb, peas, carrots, mashed potatoes, mixed greens
More about The Workman's Friend
Nothing But Noodles image

 

Nothing But Noodles

12740 South Tryon Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$4.75
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy golden cracker crust.
Peanut Butter Pie$4.75
More about Nothing But Noodles
Nothing but Noodles image

 

Nothing but Noodles

7930 Rea Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Key Lime Pie$4.75
Created with real, Florida Key Limes in a crispy golden cracker crust.
Peanut Butter Pie$4.75
More about Nothing but Noodles
Yunta image

 

Yunta

2201 South Blvd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Lemon Pie$12.00
More about Yunta
Heist Brewery image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Heist Brewery

2909 N Davidson St #200, Charlotte

Avg 4 (2000 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Pie$5.00
Cinnamon Pilsner Apple Filling
Sugar Cookie Pie Crust . Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
Stout Caramel Sauce . Turbinado Sugar
More about Heist Brewery
Mama Ricotta's Restaurant image

 

Mama Ricotta's Restaurant

601 S Kings Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Nutella Pie$9.00
Chocolate - hazelnut spread whipped with mascarpone cheese and peanut butter, chilled on a graham cracker crust and topped with dulce de leche and chocolate sauce.
More about Mama Ricotta's Restaurant
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Lorenzo's Pizzeria

16721 Orchard Stone Run, Charlotte

Avg 4 (640 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Round Grandma Pie$20.99
Pepperoni Pie$21.99
Grandmas Pie$20.99
More about Lorenzo's Pizzeria
Fern, Flavors From The Garden image

 

Fern, Flavors From The Garden

1419 E Blvd,Ste A, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Peanut Butter Pie$8.00
More about Fern, Flavors From The Garden
Wolfman Pizza image

PIZZA

Wolfman Pizza

106-B S Sharon Amity, Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 reviews)
Takeout
16" Five Meat Pie$20.99
10" Five Meat Pie$10.99
18" Five Meat Pie$23.99
More about Wolfman Pizza
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Cajun Queen

1800 E 7th St, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (5018 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cookie Pie$6.95
Key Lime Pie$6.95
Pecan Pie$5.95
More about Cajun Queen
Item pic

 

The Crunkleton

1957 East 7th street, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
Takeout
House-Made Pecan Pie$9.00
Served Warm with Ice Cream
More about The Crunkleton
Kings Kitchen image

 

Kings Kitchen

129 W. TRADE STREET, CHARLOTTE

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Choc Pecan Pie$10.00
Chocolate Torte Pie$10.00
Derby Pie$10.00
More about Kings Kitchen
Item pic

 

NS

2216 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Hand Pie$4.00
Seasonal Pie$7.00
More about NS
Letty's image

PASTA • SEAFOOD • RIBS • SANDWICHES • CHILI

Letty's

2121 Shamrock Dr, Charlotte

Avg 4.8 (503 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$4.95
homemade creamy key lime custard in a graham cracker crust topped with whipped cream
Peanut Butter Pie$6.95
Amy's FAMOUS peanut butter chocolate confection topped with whipped cream, chocolate sauce, peanut butter and chocolate chips
More about Letty's
Bossy 1 image

 

Bossy Beulah's Charlotte

2200 Freedom Drive, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hand Pie$3.00
More about Bossy Beulah's Charlotte
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Key Lime Pie$9.95
Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie$9.95
More about Southern Pecan

