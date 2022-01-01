Pretzels in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve pretzels
Legion Brewing
1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte
|Regular Brewers Pretzel
|$7.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
|Giant Brewers Pretzel
|$16.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
Suffolk Punch
2911 Griffith St, Charlotte
|Local Queen City Pretzel
|$9.00
Dusseldorf Mustard, Blue Daisy Beer Cheese.
GWRNoDa
610 Anderson Street, Charlotte
|2 Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard
|$10.95
2 Fresh Queen City made pretzels with a side of Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard
Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte
|Brauhaus Pretzel
|$8.99
Killingtons - Huntersville
10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville
|KRP Pub Pretzel
|$12.50
warm hand-rolled "everything" seasoning flavor and served with pimento dip and spicy mustard
Jackie Boy's
2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte
|Brauhaus pretzel
|$8.99
Soft Hand rolled pretzel served with stone ground mustard & queso blanco.
PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES
Suárez Bakery
4245 Park Rd, Charlotte
|Pretzel Twist (v)
|$3.00
Cinnamon yeast doughnut twisted into a pretzel, lightly fried, and covered with glaze. vegan.
Protagonist Beer - LoSo
227 Southside Dr, Charlotte
|Hot Pretzel
|$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese and Spicy Mustard
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|Giant Pub Pretzel
|$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese, Bavarian Mustard, Jalapenos
Legion Brewing
5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte
|GIANT HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL - Veg
|$16.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
|GIANT HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL
|$16.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
|REGULAR HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL
|$8.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
Charlotte Beer Garden
1300 South Tryon, Charlotte
|Single Beer Battered Pretzel
|$8.00
Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte
|Pub Pretzels
|$6.99
Two delightful little pretzels with some tasty nacho cheese dip
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Pretzel Dippers
|$8.99
Baked bavarian pretzels sprinkled with salt and served with queso for dipping
GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
The Fairwood 226
226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte
|Soft pretzel with beer Cheese
|$8.50
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with warm Beer Cheese
|Pretzels with Cinnamon & Chocolate
|$8.50
Three pretzels covered in cinnamon and drizzled with chocolate. YUM!
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Pretzels
|$8.99
soft bite pretzels, garlic butter and parmasan, whole grain creole mustard, jalapeno beer cheese
Trolley Barn
2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte
|SMALL Queen City Pretzel
|$8.00
Uncle Bob’s handmade pretzels served with Trolley Barn beer cheese and house-made whole grain mustard.
|LARGE Queen City Pretzel
|$16.00
Uncle Bob’s handmade pretzels served with Trolley Barn beer cheese and house-made whole grain mustard
|Kids Pretzel
|$5.00