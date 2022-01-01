Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Charlotte

Charlotte restaurants
Charlotte restaurants that serve pretzels

STATS Restaurant & Bar image

 

STATS Restaurant & Bar

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pretzel$10.00
More about STATS Restaurant & Bar
Regular Brewers Pretzel image

 

Legion Brewing

1906 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (535 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Regular Brewers Pretzel$7.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
Giant Brewers Pretzel$16.00
Queen City Pretzel Company handmade beer pretzel, served with beer cheese & mustard
More about Legion Brewing
Item pic

 

Suffolk Punch

2911 Griffith St, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Local Queen City Pretzel$9.00
Dusseldorf Mustard, Blue Daisy Beer Cheese.
More about Suffolk Punch
2 Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard image

 

GWRNoDa

610 Anderson Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
2 Pretzels w/ Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard$10.95
2 Fresh Queen City made pretzels with a side of Beer Cheese & RUA Mustard
More about GWRNoDa
Banner pic

 

Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022

2910 Mt Holly-Huntersville Rd Suite A-B, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Brauhaus Pretzel$8.99
More about Jackie Boys - Charlotte 2022
Killingtons - Huntersville image

 

Killingtons - Huntersville

10010 Rose Commons Drive, Huntersville

No reviews yet
Takeout
KRP Pub Pretzel$12.50
warm hand-rolled "everything" seasoning flavor and served with pimento dip and spicy mustard
More about Killingtons - Huntersville
Item pic

 

Jackie Boy's

2910 Mt holly Huntersville rd, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Brauhaus pretzel$8.99
Soft Hand rolled pretzel served with stone ground mustard & queso blanco.
More about Jackie Boy's
Item pic

PIES • COOKIES • PASTRY • CUPCAKES • DONUTS • CAKES

Suárez Bakery

4245 Park Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzel Twist (v)$3.00
Cinnamon yeast doughnut twisted into a pretzel, lightly fried, and covered with glaze. vegan.
More about Suárez Bakery
Consumer pic

 

Protagonist Beer - LoSo

227 Southside Dr, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Pretzel$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese and Spicy Mustard
More about Protagonist Beer - LoSo
Craft Tasting Room image

 

Craft Tasting Room

1320 south church street, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
One Pretzel$4.00
More about Craft Tasting Room
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Giant Pub Pretzel$8.00
Served with Beer Cheese, Bavarian Mustard, Jalapenos
More about Empire Pizza
Item pic

 

Legion Brewing

5610 Carnegie Blvd Retail Bldg G, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
GIANT HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL - Veg$16.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
GIANT HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL$16.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
REGULAR HANDMADE BEER PRETZEL$8.00
Served with Legion beer cheese and whole grain mustard
More about Legion Brewing
Charlotte Beer Garden image

 

Charlotte Beer Garden

1300 South Tryon, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Single Beer Battered Pretzel$8.00
More about Charlotte Beer Garden
Item pic

 

Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd

1636 Sardis Rd., Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pub Pretzels$6.99
Two delightful little pretzels with some tasty nacho cheese dip
More about Boardwalk Billy's Sardis Rd
5e233063-bb92-461a-9728-7b43a56b7161 image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pretzel Dippers$8.99
Baked bavarian pretzels sprinkled with salt and served with queso for dipping
More about Piedmont Social House
Soft pretzel with beer Cheese image

GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

The Fairwood 226

226 Fairwood Avenue, Charlotte

Avg 4.3 (118 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soft pretzel with beer Cheese$8.50
Soft Bavarian Pretzel served with warm Beer Cheese
Pretzels with Cinnamon & Chocolate$8.50
Three pretzels covered in cinnamon and drizzled with chocolate. YUM!
More about The Fairwood 226
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Pretzels$8.99
soft bite pretzels, garlic butter and parmasan, whole grain creole mustard, jalapeno beer cheese
More about Blackfinn
Item pic

 

Trolley Barn

2104 South Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SMALL Queen City Pretzel$8.00
Uncle Bob’s handmade pretzels served with Trolley Barn beer cheese and house-made whole grain mustard.
LARGE Queen City Pretzel$16.00
Uncle Bob’s handmade pretzels served with Trolley Barn beer cheese and house-made whole grain mustard
Kids Pretzel$5.00
More about Trolley Barn

