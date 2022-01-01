Boneless wings in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bulgogi Box image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Bulgogi Box

1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (1427 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Boneless Korean Fried Chicken Wings - LTO$12.50
Choice of: honey butter, spicy Korean red or dry rub (Korean spice blend, hot or mild). Served with Asian coleslaw.
More about Bulgogi Box
Consumer pic

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES

Empire Pizza

7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill

Avg 4.6 (176 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
14 Crispy Boneless Wings$14.00
7 Crispy Boneless Wings$7.00
Seven or Fourteen. Choice of Sauce.
More about Empire Pizza
Piedmont Social House image

WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Piedmont Social House

2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte

Avg 4 (616 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Boneless Wings$10.99
More about Piedmont Social House
Cilantro Noodle image

NOODLES • FRENCH FRIES

Cilantro Noodle

2001 Commonwealth Ave, Charlotte

Avg 4.7 (2052 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Boneless wings and Fries$8.00
More about Cilantro Noodle

Map

Map

