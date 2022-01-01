Boneless wings in Charlotte
Charlotte restaurants that serve boneless wings
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Bulgogi Box
1750 Camden Rd, Charlotte
|Boneless Korean Fried Chicken Wings - LTO
|$12.50
Choice of: honey butter, spicy Korean red or dry rub (Korean spice blend, hot or mild). Served with Asian coleslaw.
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • FRENCH FRIES
Empire Pizza
7024 Brighton Park Dr, Mint Hill
|14 Crispy Boneless Wings
|$14.00
|7 Crispy Boneless Wings
|$7.00
Seven or Fourteen. Choice of Sauce.
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Piedmont Social House
2135 Ayrsley Town Blvd, Charlotte
|Boneless Wings
|$10.99