Kale salad in Charlotte

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals
4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte
|Large Kale Salad
|$26.00
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.
|Small Charred Kale Salad
|$14.00
GF, VT. Dressing and nuts on side.
|Small Kale Salad
|$14.00
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen
4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte
|Kale Salad
|$26.00
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, with pine nuts & parmesan. (nuts on the side).
Serves 4-6 as a side dish
Village Juice Co
1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte
|Kale & Squash Salad
|$10.95
kale, butternut squash, avocado, pumpkin seeds, parmesan crisp. dressing: maple basil (unless another dressing is selected)
suggested add-ons: chicken, over easy egg
BBQ • HAMBURGERS
Haberdish
3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte
|Kale Salad
|$7.00
fresh oranges, candied benne seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses dressing
contains: dairy (goat cheese), soy (dressing), and eggs (benne seeds)
Cafe Monte
6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte
|Kale & Apple Salad LG
|$12.00
|Kale & Apple Salad
|$14.00
Southbound
2433 south boulevard, charlotte
|Kale Taco Salad
|$12.00
KALE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN, ROASTED PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, FRESH PICO, HOUSE CREMA, QUESO FRESCO, FRESNO VINAIGRETTE
SEAFOOD • TAPAS
Bulla Gastrobar
4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$11.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Halal Street Food
4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte
|Kale Caesar Salad
|$8.99
PIZZA • PASTA
Zio Casual Italian- New
116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE
|Kale Chopped Salad
|$15.00
TAPAS
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails
1320 South Church Street, Charlotte
|FARRO & KALE SALAD
|$11.00
FARRO + ARUGULA + CUCUMBER + FETA + RED PEPPER + FENNEL + CREAMY LEMON TAHINI
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Blackfinn
14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE
|Kale Quinoa Salad
|$12.99
baby kale, quinoa, red pepper, dried cranberries, apricots, carrots, pine nuts, oregano lemon vinaigrette V GF
|Kale Quinoa Salad Side
|$6.99