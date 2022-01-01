Kale salad in Charlotte

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

 

Chef Alyssa's Family Table Meals

4001 Yancey Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Large Kale Salad$26.00
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 4-5 side salads or 2 entrees, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.
Small Charred Kale Salad$14.00
GF, VT. Dressing and nuts on side.
Small Kale Salad$14.00
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, balsamic fig reduction, with pine nuts & Parmesan. Serves as 2-3 side salads or 1 entree, with the addition of a protein. Pine nuts served on the side.
Chef Alyssa's Kitchen image

 

Chef Alyssa's Kitchen

4001-C Yancey Road, Charlotte

Avg 4.9 (199 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$26.00
GF, VT. Kale, marinated in a lemon vinaigrette, with pine nuts & parmesan. (nuts on the side).
Serves 4-6 as a side dish
Kale & Squash Salad image

 

Village Juice Co

1115 North Brevard Street, Charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kale & Squash Salad$10.95
kale, butternut squash, avocado, pumpkin seeds, parmesan crisp. dressing: maple basil (unless another dressing is selected)
suggested add-ons: chicken, over easy egg
388fdd3e-c7ce-4c62-9d15-109f3cb87240 image

BBQ • HAMBURGERS

Haberdish

3106 N. Davidson St, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (1642 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Salad$7.00
fresh oranges, candied benne seeds, goat cheese, pomegranate molasses dressing
contains: dairy (goat cheese), soy (dressing), and eggs (benne seeds)
Cafe Monte image

 

Cafe Monte

6700 Fairview Rd, Suite 108, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Apple Salad LG$12.00
Kale & Apple Salad$14.00
Southbound image

 

Southbound

2433 south boulevard, charlotte

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Taco Salad$12.00
KALE, BLACK BEANS, ROASTED CORN, ROASTED PEPPERS & ONIONS, CHOPPED CILANTRO, FRESH PICO, HOUSE CREMA, QUESO FRESCO, FRESNO VINAIGRETTE
Item pic

SEAFOOD • TAPAS

Bulla Gastrobar

4310 Sharon Rd, Charlotte

Avg 4.6 (3483 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Kale Caesar Salad$11.00
Serrano-caesar dressing, Manchego cheese, homemade croutons
Halal Street Food image

 

Halal Street Food

4044 Connection Point Boulevard, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale Caesar Salad$8.99
Consumer pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Zio Casual Italian- New

116 Middleton dr, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.3 (603 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kale Chopped Salad$15.00
Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails image

TAPAS

Lincoln Street Kitchen & Cocktails

1320 South Church Street, Charlotte

Avg 4.2 (233 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
FARRO & KALE SALAD$11.00
FARRO + ARUGULA + CUCUMBER + FETA + RED PEPPER + FENNEL + CREAMY LEMON TAHINI
Restaurant banner

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Blackfinn

14825 BALLANTYNE VILLAGE WAY, CHARLOTTE

Avg 4.1 (916 reviews)
Takeout
Kale Quinoa Salad$12.99
baby kale, quinoa, red pepper, dried cranberries, apricots, carrots, pine nuts, oregano lemon vinaigrette V GF
Kale Quinoa Salad Side$6.99
Restaurant banner

 

Southern Pecan

6706-C Phillips Place Court, Charlotte

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon & Avocado Kale Salad$14.95
With parmesan crisps
