Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate fudge cake in
Charlotte
/
Charlotte
/
Chocolate Fudge Cake
Charlotte restaurants that serve chocolate fudge cake
BBQ • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Bobbee O's BBQ
9401 Statesville Rd, Charlotte
Avg 4.3
(1446 reviews)
Chocolate Cake (FUDGE)
$5.99
More about Bobbee O's BBQ
M.E.P Casual American Cuisine
500 W Summit Ave, Charlotte
No reviews yet
Chocolate Fudge Layer Cake
$8.00
More about M.E.P Casual American Cuisine
Browse other tasty dishes in Charlotte
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Cheesesteaks
Beef Stew
Egg Benedict
Turkey Reuben
Croissants
Tofu Salad
Tandoori Chicken
Neighborhoods within Charlotte to explore
Uptown
Avg 4.3
(22 restaurants)
NoDa
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
South End
Avg 4.4
(14 restaurants)
Ballantyne
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Dilworth
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
South Park
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Plaza Midwood
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Steele Creek
Avg 4.2
(8 restaurants)
More near Charlotte to explore
Fort Mill
Avg 4.6
(30 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Huntersville
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Cornelius
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Waxhaw
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Matthews
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Gastonia
Avg 4.8
(11 restaurants)
Indian Trail
Avg 4.4
(9 restaurants)
Belmont
Avg 5
(9 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Shelby
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Hickory
Avg 4
(22 restaurants)
Spartanburg
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(94 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(661 restaurants)
Cleveland
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(200 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(294 restaurants)
Orlando
Avg 4.4
(288 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(810 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston