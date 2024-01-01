Veggie salad in Cincinnati

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cincinnati restaurants that serve veggie salad

Item pic

 

CABO TACO

7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Veggie Taco Salad$10.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with grilled veggies, rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
More about CABO TACO
Main pic

 

The Market @ be.

1 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
VERY Veggie Salad$10.75
A crisp, bountiful blend of veggies including cukes, cauliflower, carrot, corn, tomatoes, and crispy chickpeas atop a fresh bed of Roothouse Aquaponics lettuce and our signature house-made Buffalo Ranch dressing. Gluten, Dairy, and Peanut-Free Friendly + Vegan ◡̈
More about The Market @ be.
Item pic

 

French Crust Cafe and Bistro

1801 Elm St, Cincinnati

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Salad$8.50
hummus, confit tomatoes, chickpeas, spring mix
More about French Crust Cafe and Bistro

