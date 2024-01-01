Veggie salad in Cincinnati
Cincinnati restaurants that serve veggie salad
CABO TACO
CABO TACO
7625 BEECHMONT AVE STE A, CINCINNATI
|Veggie Taco Salad
|$10.75
Served on a crispy tortilla bowl with grilled veggies, rice, pinto beans, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and queso dip OR BUILD YOUR OWN
The Market @ be.
The Market @ be.
1 Wyoming Avenue, Cincinnati
|VERY Veggie Salad
|$10.75
A crisp, bountiful blend of veggies including cukes, cauliflower, carrot, corn, tomatoes, and crispy chickpeas atop a fresh bed of Roothouse Aquaponics lettuce and our signature house-made Buffalo Ranch dressing. Gluten, Dairy, and Peanut-Free Friendly + Vegan ◡̈