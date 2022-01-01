Fish and chips in Cleveland

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

SASA Restaurant image

 

SASA Restaurant

13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
Takeout
Fish & Chips$15.00
fried cod, SASA fries & yuzu slaw, served with wasabi tartar sauce
More about SASA Restaurant
Two Bucks image

 

Two Bucks

18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish & Chips Platter$14.00
Battered Cod Filets, Served with Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
More about Two Bucks
Harry Buffalo image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

2120 E 4th St, Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (2279 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$10.00
Fish and Chips$11.00
More about Harry Buffalo
Harry Buffalo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Harry Buffalo

5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights

Avg 4.5 (299 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish & Chips$10.00
Fried Fish Filets, Fries, and Tartar Sauce
More about Harry Buffalo
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Collision Bend Brewery

1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish & Chips$22.00
beer battered cod, slaw, pickles, fries, spicy mayo
More about Collision Bend Brewery
Item pic

PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland

Avg 4 (10364 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish and Chips$18.00
Alaskan cod in Eliot Ness Amber Lager batter, sidewinder fries, house slaw, house tartar
More about Great Lakes Brewing Company
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts image

SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts

6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights

Avg 4.4 (1765 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish and Chips Platter$20.00
One pound of Atlantic Cod, served over a bed of natural cut fries and Tartar sauce
More about Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
Consumer pic

 

Brown Derby

18332 Bagley Rd, Middleburg hts

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish And Chips$21.99
More about Brown Derby
5 Points Grille image

BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL

5 Points Grille

239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights

Avg 3.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Snapper Fish and Chips$16.50
Hand battered, served with our house tarter sauce and fresh cut seasoned fries
Perch Fish and Chips$14.00
Hand battered, served with our house tarter sauce and fresh cut seasoned fries
Tilapia Fish and Chips$11.00
Hand battered, served with our house tarter sauce and fresh cut seasoned fries
More about 5 Points Grille
Item pic

 

Marble Room Sushi

127 Public Square, Cleveland

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fish n Chips$12.00
spicy hamachi, avocado, tempura crunch, crispy taro, chili tartar sauce
More about Marble Room Sushi
Item pic

 

Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

10310 Cascade Crossing, Brooklyn

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fish & Chips$13.00
8 oz. crispy Alaskan Pollock fillet includes Cole Slaw and choice of side
More about Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille

