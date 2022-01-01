Fish and chips in Cleveland
Cleveland restaurants that serve fish and chips
SASA Restaurant
13120 Shaker Square, Cleveland
|Fish & Chips
|$15.00
fried cod, SASA fries & yuzu slaw, served with wasabi tartar sauce
Two Bucks
18336 Bagley Road, Middleburg Heights
|Fish & Chips Platter
|$14.00
Battered Cod Filets, Served with Fries, Coleslaw & Tartar Sauce
HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
2120 E 4th St, Cleveland
|Fish & Chips
|$10.00
|Fish and Chips
|$11.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Harry Buffalo
5604 Wilson Mills Road, Highland Heights
|Fish & Chips
|$10.00
Fried Fish Filets, Fries, and Tartar Sauce
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Collision Bend Brewery
1250 Old River Rd., Cleveland
|Fish & Chips
|$22.00
beer battered cod, slaw, pickles, fries, spicy mayo
PIZZA • SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Great Lakes Brewing Company
2516 Market Avenue, Cleveland
|Fish and Chips
|$18.00
Alaskan cod in Eliot Ness Amber Lager batter, sidewinder fries, house slaw, house tartar
SALADS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Burgers 2 Beer Highland Hts
6323 Wilson Mills Rd, Highland Heights
|Fish and Chips Platter
|$20.00
One pound of Atlantic Cod, served over a bed of natural cut fries and Tartar sauce
BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL
5 Points Grille
239 Richmond Road, Richmond Heights
|Snapper Fish and Chips
|$16.50
Hand battered, served with our house tarter sauce and fresh cut seasoned fries
|Perch Fish and Chips
|$14.00
Hand battered, served with our house tarter sauce and fresh cut seasoned fries
|Tilapia Fish and Chips
|$11.00
Hand battered, served with our house tarter sauce and fresh cut seasoned fries
Marble Room Sushi
127 Public Square, Cleveland
|Fish n Chips
|$12.00
spicy hamachi, avocado, tempura crunch, crispy taro, chili tartar sauce