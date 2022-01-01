Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garlic chicken in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve garlic chicken

Asian Mint | Inwood Village image

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Chicken$16.45
More about Asian Mint | Inwood Village
59ed2f10-5aa7-4b94-aad2-8f6601127f26 image

 

DanSungSa - Dallas

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Garlic Fried Chicken$17.99
Kkanpunggi is spicy garlic fried chicken mixed in a sweet, sour, spicy sauce. It’s a Korean-Chinese dish, originating in China but modified to suit Korean tastes. Topped with peanuts. Kkanpunggi/깐풍기.
More about DanSungSa - Dallas
Best Thai Signature image

 

Best Thai Signature

18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Thai Garlic Chicken$13.99
More about Best Thai Signature
Item pic

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken with Garlic Sauce$15.00
Chopped chicken breast, red bell pepper, zucchini, onion, jimaca, sweet, sour, and spicy black bean sauce
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese

