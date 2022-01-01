Garlic chicken in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve garlic chicken
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|Garlic Chicken
|$16.45
DanSungSa - Dallas
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Spicy Garlic Fried Chicken
|$17.99
Kkanpunggi is spicy garlic fried chicken mixed in a sweet, sour, spicy sauce. It’s a Korean-Chinese dish, originating in China but modified to suit Korean tastes. Topped with peanuts. Kkanpunggi/깐풍기.
Best Thai Signature
18352 Dallas Pkwy #112,, Dallas
|Thai Garlic Chicken
|$13.99