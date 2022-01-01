Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve grits

Awake - Addison image

 

Awake - Addison

15203 Knoll Trail Dr., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$1.99
Grits$1.99
More about Awake - Addison
Item pic

 

Mama's Daughters' Diner

2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas

Avg 4.4 (1168 reviews)
Takeout
• Bowl Grits$4.50
Bowl of Mama's Delicious Creamy GRITS
• Cup Grits$3.50
Cup of Mama's Delicious Creamy GRITS
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
NOLA BBQ Shrimp & Grits$28.00
Grits$9.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch image

 

Toasty Breakfast&Lunch

13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoky Grits$3.95
Grits$2.50
Cheese Grits$3.00
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Palmer's Hot Chicken image

CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Palmer's Hot Chicken

6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1234 reviews)
Takeout
PHC PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS$3.00
Our homemade pimento cheese grits, YUM
PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS QUART$15.00
More about Palmer's Hot Chicken
Street's Fine Chicken image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Street's Fine Chicken

3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (90 reviews)
Takeout
Tabasco Cheddar Grits$4.00
Texas Gulf Shrimp & Grits$14.00
Tabasco cheddar goat cheese grits, bacon and roasted tomato.
More about Street's Fine Chicken
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$3.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE image

 

YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE

702 ROSS AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp and Grits$32.00
Shrimp, bacon, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions over cheesy Tabasco grits.
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
Item pic

 

Yardbird

2121 N Pearl St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grits$14.00
Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese
Shrimp & Grits$34.00
seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus
More about Yardbird
Manhattan Project Beer Co image

 

Manhattan Project Beer Co

2215 Sulphur St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp and Grits$14.00
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
Item pic

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$16.00
Blackened shrimp over parmesan grits. Fresh tomato basil sauce.
More about Tricky Fish
Item pic

 

Rockfish Seafood Grill

7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Shrimp 'N Grits$14.75
Large blackened shrimp on a bed of jalapeño cheese grits with smoked Andouille sausage gravy. Served with sautéed spinach.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Oddfellows

316 W 7th St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheddar Grits$4.00
Shrimp & Grits$18.00
poblano cheddar grits, bacon, chipotle, grape tomatoes
More about Oddfellows
Item pic

 

State and Allen

2400 Allen St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Side of Grits$5.50
Shrimp & Grits$15.25
smoked fresno sauce, tomatoes, chives, poached egg, cheese
More about State and Allen

