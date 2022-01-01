Grits in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve grits
More about Mama's Daughters' Diner
Mama's Daughters' Diner
2014 Irving Blvd., Dallas
|• Bowl Grits
|$4.50
Bowl of Mama's Delicious Creamy GRITS
|• Cup Grits
|$3.50
Cup of Mama's Delicious Creamy GRITS
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|NOLA BBQ Shrimp & Grits
|$28.00
|Grits
|$9.00
More about Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
Toasty Breakfast&Lunch
13605 Midway Rd Ste.140, Farmers Branch
|Smoky Grits
|$3.95
|Grits
|$2.50
|Cheese Grits
|$3.00
More about Palmer's Hot Chicken
CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Palmer's Hot Chicken
6465 E Mockingbird Lane, Dallas
|PHC PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS
|$3.00
Our homemade pimento cheese grits, YUM
|PIMENTO CHEESE GRITS QUART
|$15.00
More about Street's Fine Chicken
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Street's Fine Chicken
3857 Cedar Springs Rd, Dallas
|Tabasco Cheddar Grits
|$4.00
|Texas Gulf Shrimp & Grits
|$14.00
Tabasco cheddar goat cheese grits, bacon and roasted tomato.
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Grits
|$3.00
More about YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
YO RANCH STEAK HOUSE
702 ROSS AVE, Dallas
|Shrimp and Grits
|$32.00
Shrimp, bacon, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes, and scallions over cheesy Tabasco grits.
More about Yardbird
Yardbird
2121 N Pearl St., Dallas
|Grits
|$14.00
Nora Mills grits, sharp cheddar cheese
|Shrimp & Grits
|$34.00
seared shrimp, roasted tomatoes, Virginia ham, red onions, Nora Mills grits, PBR jus
More about Manhattan Project Beer Co
Manhattan Project Beer Co
2215 Sulphur St., Dallas
|Shrimp and Grits
|$14.00
More about Tricky Fish
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Shrimp & Grits
|$16.00
Blackened shrimp over parmesan grits. Fresh tomato basil sauce.
More about Rockfish Seafood Grill
Rockfish Seafood Grill
7639 Campbell Rd. #800, Dallas
|Shrimp 'N Grits
|$14.75
Large blackened shrimp on a bed of jalapeño cheese grits with smoked Andouille sausage gravy. Served with sautéed spinach.
More about Oddfellows
Oddfellows
316 W 7th St, Dallas
|Cheddar Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp & Grits
|$18.00
poblano cheddar grits, bacon, chipotle, grape tomatoes
More about State and Allen
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Side of Grits
|$5.50
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.25
smoked fresno sauce, tomatoes, chives, poached egg, cheese