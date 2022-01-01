Lobster rolls in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve lobster rolls
Sloane's - Dallas
2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Maine lobster, lettuce, garlic aioli, and old bay
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Hot Lobster Roll
|$29.00
maine lobster, garlic, thyme, aioli,
toasted brioche, fries - Served Hot
SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
2001 Ross Ave, Dallas
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00
Maine lobster, lettuce, garlic aioli, and old bay
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Rex's Seafood and Market
6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Lobster Roll
|$32.00
|Lobster Roll
|$26.00