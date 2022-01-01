Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in Dallas

Go
Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Banner pic

 

Sloane's - Dallas

2001 Ross Ave Suite 125, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lobster Roll$26.00
Maine lobster, lettuce, garlic aioli, and old bay
More about Sloane's - Dallas
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$26.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Hot Lobster Roll$29.00
maine lobster, garlic, thyme, aioli,
toasted brioche, fries - Served Hot
More about Royal 38
Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila image

SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila

2001 Ross Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (442 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$26.00
Maine lobster, lettuce, garlic aioli, and old bay
More about Sloane's Corner & Pizza Leila
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$32.00
Lobster Roll$26.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Lobster Roll$20.00
Crab, cucumber and avocado topped with deep fried lobster with eel sauce, spicy mayo, and wasabi mayo.
More about Hibiki Sushi

Map

Map

