Tamales in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve tamales
More about Mattito's - Oak Lawn
Mattito's - Oak Lawn
3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas
|Tamales
|$10.00
Two Chicken and Jalapeno and Two Beef Tamales served with Tomatillo and Chili con Carne sauces
More about El Bolero - Design District
El Bolero - Design District
1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas
|Tamale Tradicional
|$14.00
yellow corn masa wrapped in a banana leaf, served with fresh nopales & black bean salad
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|ALA TAMALE
|$3.19
|Tamale Dinner
|$12.95
Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice
More about Fernando's Midway
Fernando's Midway
4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas
|Tamale Dinner
|$14.50
Two homemade pork tamales with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans
|Ninos Tamale
|$7.00
One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans
|Pork Tamale
|$4.25
One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne