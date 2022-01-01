Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tamales in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve tamales

Banner pic

 

Mattito's - Oak Lawn

3102 Oak Lawn Avenue #144, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tamales$10.00
Two Chicken and Jalapeno and Two Beef Tamales served with Tomatillo and Chili con Carne sauces
More about Mattito's - Oak Lawn
El Bolero - Design District image

 

El Bolero - Design District

1201 Oak Lawn, Dallas

Avg 4.3 (859 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tamale Tradicional$14.00
yellow corn masa wrapped in a banana leaf, served with fresh nopales & black bean salad
More about El Bolero - Design District
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ALA TAMALE$3.19
Tamale Dinner$12.95
Three pork filled tamales smothered in Matt's famous chili, beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

 

Fernando's Midway

4347 W. Northwest Hwy #100, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tamale Dinner$14.50
Two homemade pork tamales with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans
Ninos Tamale$7.00
One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne and served with Mexican rice and beans
Pork Tamale$4.25
One homemade pork tamale with chile con carne
More about Fernando's Midway
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

1450 Preston Forest Sq, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Corn Tamal$4.00
More about Meso Maya

