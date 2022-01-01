Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve taquitos

Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Taquitos$10.75
Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
***Nuno's Tacos & Vegmex Grill ***** image

TACOS

***NUNOS TACOS***

8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (362 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
TAQUITOS & TACOS$8.99
2 chipotle jackfruit naked fried taquitos, and 2 deshebrada corn street tacos. All garnish on the side.
More about ***NUNOS TACOS***
Main pic

 

Mayer's Garden

2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taquitos$11.00
Smoked chicken, longhorn cheddar, iceberg lettuce, pickled onion, lime crema
More about Mayer's Garden
Item pic

 

Meso Maya

1450 Preston Forest Sq, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Taquitos$10.00
crispy corn torilla filled with smoked chicken, potato, tomato, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, served with salsa verde and creamy avocado
More about Meso Maya
Restaurant banner

FRENCH FRIES

The Market Local Comfort Cafe

13534 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (152 reviews)
Takeout
Taquitos$13.00
More about The Market Local Comfort Cafe

