Taquitos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve taquitos
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Taquitos
|$10.75
Fried rolled corn tortilla filled w/ seasoned chicken. Served w/ homemade ranch dressing, fresh guacamole & queso
TACOS
***NUNOS TACOS***
8024 Spring Valley Rd, Dallas
|TAQUITOS & TACOS
|$8.99
2 chipotle jackfruit naked fried taquitos, and 2 deshebrada corn street tacos. All garnish on the side.
Mayer's Garden
2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas
|Taquitos
|$11.00
Smoked chicken, longhorn cheddar, iceberg lettuce, pickled onion, lime crema
Meso Maya
1450 Preston Forest Sq, Dallas
|Smoked Chicken Taquitos
|$10.00
crispy corn torilla filled with smoked chicken, potato, tomato, chihuahua cheese, queso fresco, served with salsa verde and creamy avocado