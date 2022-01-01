Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Baked ziti in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve baked ziti

Oblio’s Pizzeria

6115 E 22nd Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baked Ziti$18.00
Kids Baked Ziti$9.00
More about Oblio’s Pizzeria
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Lou's Italian Specialties

3357 Downing St., Denver

Avg 4.7 (1630 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Ziti Fam Meal$27.00
Each item on this menu is served in a tray to heat at home, feeds 4-6 people, and is great for the freezer! If frozen, thaw for 24 hours. Heat at 350 degrees for 1 hour.
Baked Ziti - Half Tray$45.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Lou's Marinara, Basil - Feeds 10 ppl
Baked Ziti - Full Tray$80.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Lou's Marinara, Basil - Feeds 20 ppl
More about Lou's Italian Specialties
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Williams & Graham

3160 Tejon St, Denver

Avg 4.5 (824 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Baked Ziti$16.00
More about Williams & Graham
Lou's Italian Catering

3357 Downing St, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Baked Ziti - Half Tray$45.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Lou's Marinara, Basil - Feeds 10 ppl
Baked Ziti - Full Tray$80.00
Mozzarella, Herbed Ricotta, Lou's Marinara, Basil - Feeds 20 ppl
More about Lou's Italian Catering

