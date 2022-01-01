Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Denver

Denver restaurants
Denver restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Item pic

 

Chef Zorba's Restaurant

2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Club Sandwich$12.95
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Item pic

 

Blake Street Tavern

2301 Blake St, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Club Sandwich$16.00
Smoked turkey, hardwood smoked peppered bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, chipotle aioli, whole wheat toast
More about Blake Street Tavern
Taste of Philly image

WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste of Philly - Lakewood

9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (1003 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$14.49
Double-decker behemoth! Ham, turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese piled a mile high on three slices of sourdough bread dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.
More about Taste of Philly - Lakewood
Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Happy Camper- Denver

3211 N Pecos, Denver

Avg 4.5 (4405 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Club Sandwich$14.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado & roasted garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries.
More about Happy Camper- Denver
Item pic

 

Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill

2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Club Sandwich$12.29
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.
More about Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
Chicken Club Sandwich image

 

Atomic Chicken / Field Greens - at Milepost Zero

1601 19th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Club Sandwich$14.00
bacon, cheddar, tomato, romaine, ranch - served with coleslaw
More about Atomic Chicken / Field Greens - at Milepost Zero

