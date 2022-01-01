Club sandwiches in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve club sandwiches
More about Chef Zorba's Restaurant
Chef Zorba's Restaurant
2626 E. 12th Avenue, Denver
|Club Sandwich
|$12.95
More about Blake Street Tavern
Blake Street Tavern
2301 Blake St, Denver
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$16.00
Smoked turkey, hardwood smoked peppered bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, guacamole, chipotle aioli, whole wheat toast
More about Taste of Philly - Lakewood
WRAPS • PIZZA • CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste of Philly - Lakewood
9797 W Colfax Ave #2J, Lakewood
|Club Sandwich
|$14.49
Double-decker behemoth! Ham, turkey, bacon and Swiss cheese piled a mile high on three slices of sourdough bread dressed with mayo, lettuce & tomatoes.
More about Happy Camper- Denver
PIZZA • SALADS
Happy Camper- Denver
3211 N Pecos, Denver
|Club Sandwich
|$14.00
Turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, cheddar, avocado & roasted garlic aioli on sourdough. Served with fries.
More about Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
Taste of Philly - Capitol Hill
2432 S. Colorado Blvd, Denver
|Club Sandwich
|$12.29
Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo. Layered between 3 slices of grilled sourdough.