Prosciutto in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve prosciutto
More about VERO
VERO
2669 Larimer Street, Denver
|Prosciutto E Funghi
|$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, sautéed oyster mushrooms, grana
More about Knockabout Burgers
HAMBURGERS
Knockabout Burgers
3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver
|Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger
|$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
More about Postino 9CO
Postino 9CO
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about DO NOT USE
DO NOT USE
830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver
|Prosciutto with Brie Panini
|$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Joy Hill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Joy Hill
1229 S Broadway, Denver
|12" Prosciutto and Burrata
|$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, house made fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, burrata, pecorino romano
More about Postino LoHi
Postino LoHi
2715 17th Street, Denver
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino Broadway
Postino Broadway
145 North Broadway, Denver
|Prosciutto Brie Panini
|$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza
PIZZA
Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza
5505 W. 20th Avenue, Edgewater
|Prosciutto Pie
|$16.00
Garlic Olive Oil base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Italian seasoning, dressed Arugula, Shaved Parmesan