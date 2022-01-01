Prosciutto in Denver

Go
Denver restaurants
Toast

Denver restaurants that serve prosciutto

Item pic

 

VERO

2669 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Prosciutto E Funghi$15.00
San Marzano tomato sauce, shredded mozzarella, prosciutto cotto, sautéed oyster mushrooms, grana
More about VERO
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger image

HAMBURGERS

Knockabout Burgers

3200 N. Pecos Street, Denver

Avg 5 (1 review)
Takeout
Goat Cheese and Prosciutto BEEF Burger$15.50
1/3 lb beef patty, Haystack Mountain goat cheese, caramelized onions, honey balsamic drizzle, lettuce, tomato and housemade chive aioli on a brioche bun served with a side of plain fries
More about Knockabout Burgers
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino 9CO

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino 9CO
Prosciutto with Brie Panini image

 

DO NOT USE

830 Colorado Boulevard, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Prosciutto with Brie Panini$12.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about DO NOT USE
12" Prosciutto and Burrata image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Joy Hill

1229 S Broadway, Denver

Avg 4.5 (167 reviews)
Takeout
12" Prosciutto and Burrata$18.00
Tomato sauce, fresh garlic, house made fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, burrata, pecorino romano
More about Joy Hill
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino LoHi

2715 17th Street, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino LoHi
Prosciutto Brie Panini image

 

Postino Broadway

145 North Broadway, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Brie Panini$13.00
Prosciutto with triple cream brie, fig jam, and arugula with balsamic vinegar, and olive oil.
More about Postino Broadway
Prosciutto Pie image

PIZZA

Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza

5505 W. 20th Avenue, Edgewater

Avg 4.3 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Prosciutto Pie$16.00
Garlic Olive Oil base, Mozzarella, Goat Cheese, Prosciutto, Italian seasoning, dressed Arugula, Shaved Parmesan
More about Tilford's Wood Fired Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Sunnyside Supper Club

2915 W 44th Ave, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prosciutto Pizza$17.00
Tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, mozzarella, prosciutto, arugula, grana.
More about Sunnyside Supper Club

Browse other tasty dishes in Denver

Grits

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Pho

Fried Rice

Cheese Fries

Carne Asada

Waffles

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Denver to explore

Northwest

Avg 4.4 (101 restaurants)

Southeast

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Southwest

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Northeast

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Five Points

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Highland

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Lodo

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Uptown

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Capitol Hill

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More near Denver to explore

Aurora

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Littleton

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Englewood

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Broomfield

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Arvada

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lone Tree

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Wheat Ridge

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)

Westminster

Avg 4 (3 restaurants)

Brighton

Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boulder

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Greeley

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Fort Collins

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Colorado Springs

Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)

Breckenridge

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Edwards

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston