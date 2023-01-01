Garlic naan in Denver

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spice Room - Colfax Ave

3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$3.99
A chewy naan bread covered in fresh minced garlic and cilantro. Garlic naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one bread. This is the perfect accompaniment to any spicy meal.
Cheesy Garlic Naan$4.50
Garlic and three cheese naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one.
More about Spice Room - Colfax Ave
Spice Room - 38th Ave

3157 W 38th Ave, Denver

Avg 4.5 (417 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garlic Naan$4.00
A chewy naan bread covered in fresh minced garlic and cilantro. Garlic naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one bread. This is the perfect accompaniment to any spicy meal.
Cheesy Garlic Naan$4.50
Garlic and three cheese naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one.
More about Spice Room - 38th Ave
Himchuli -RiNo Indian & Nepali Cuisine - 3490 Larimer Street

3490 Larimer Street, Denver

No reviews yet
Takeout
Garlic Naan$4.00
More about Himchuli -RiNo Indian & Nepali Cuisine - 3490 Larimer Street

