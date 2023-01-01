Garlic naan in Denver
Denver restaurants that serve garlic naan
Spice Room - Colfax Ave
3100 East Colfax Avenue, Denver
|Garlic Naan
|$3.99
A chewy naan bread covered in fresh minced garlic and cilantro. Garlic naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one bread. This is the perfect accompaniment to any spicy meal.
|Cheesy Garlic Naan
|$4.50
Garlic and three cheese naan breads are so soft and perfect for mopping up curries, you'll find it hard to stop at one.
Spice Room - 38th Ave
3157 W 38th Ave, Denver
|Garlic Naan
|$4.00
|Cheesy Garlic Naan
|$4.50
