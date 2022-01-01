Bacon cheeseburgers in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|DVS Bacon Cheese Burger (SF, NF)
|$16.49
House-made veggie burger, vegan cheese, coconut bacon, lettuce, pickle, tomato, red onion and pesto aioli on a pretzel bun.
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$9.99
Coneytown, Gyroland
200 Renaissance Center, Detroit
|Bacon Cheeseburger Combo
|$9.95
Served with Fries and Soft Drink