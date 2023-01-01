Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Detroit

Detroit restaurants that serve cupcakes

Slows To Go image

 

Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE

4107 CASS AVENUE, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Gluten Free Red Velvet Cupcake$3.00
More about Slows To Go - 4107 CASS AVENUE
Item pic

 

The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.

9321 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Birthday Cake Cupcake, Homegirl Kitchen$4.00
Happy Anniversary to The Congregation! Celebrate our Third Year in business with a celebratory birthday cake cupcake by Homegirl Kitchen!
More about The Congregation Detroit - 9321 Rosa Parks Blvd.
Consumer pic

 

The Block - 3919 Woodward Avenue

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Drop Cupcake$9.50
More about The Block - 3919 Woodward Avenue

