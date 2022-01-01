Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Dumplings in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve dumplings

Coriander Kitchen and Farm image

 

Coriander Kitchen and Farm

14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Farm Chive & Shrimp Dumpling$14.00
House made shrimp, ginger, and farm chive dumpling in a delicate ginger-chicken broth with farm spinach, mushroom and cilantro.
More about Coriander Kitchen and Farm
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings image

 

ima – Midtown

4870 Cass Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings$10.00
house made! • chili-black vinegar sauce • lemon
Contains: Gluten , Shellfish, Soy. CANNOT be removed.
More about ima – Midtown
Supergeil image

 

Supergeil

2442 Michigan Ave., Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Soup Dumplings$12.00
beef and pork, caraway, cilantro, dill
More about Supergeil
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings image

 

Ima – Corktown

2015 Michigan Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Dumpling Sauce$1.00
Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings$10.00
kimchi • chili-black vinegar sauce
More about Ima – Corktown

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

French Fries

Chicken Noodles

Spinach Salad

Kale Salad

Muffins

Kimchi

Shawarma

Teriyaki Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston