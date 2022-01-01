Dumplings in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve dumplings
Coriander Kitchen and Farm
14601 Riverside Blvd., Detroit
|Farm Chive & Shrimp Dumpling
|$14.00
House made shrimp, ginger, and farm chive dumpling in a delicate ginger-chicken broth with farm spinach, mushroom and cilantro.
ima – Midtown
4870 Cass Ave, Detroit
|Shrimp & Scallion Dumplings
|$10.00
house made! • chili-black vinegar sauce • lemon
Contains: Gluten , Shellfish, Soy. CANNOT be removed.
Supergeil
2442 Michigan Ave., Detroit
|Soup Dumplings
|$12.00
beef and pork, caraway, cilantro, dill