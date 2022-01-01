Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

HAMBURGERS

Harmony Garden Cafe

4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit

Avg 4 (102 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Garden Salad
A combination of the Freshest Lettuce, Tomatoes Cucumbers and Green Peppers served with our House Dressing or Your Choice of Dressings (Fattoush, Ranch)
More about Harmony Garden Cafe
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar image

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Catering Garden Salad$44.00
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Item pic

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$4.99
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions. Served With Our House Vinaigrette
More about Rock City Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Block

3919 Woodward Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Side Garden Salad$6.00
More about The Block
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Side Garden Salad$4.99
Garden Salad w/Chicken$13.99
Romaine and organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper, red onions, kalamata olives and a side of bread and grilled chicken
Garden Salad$8.99
Romaine and organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper, red onions, kalamata olives and your choice of dressing and a side of bread
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Catfish Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Caesar Salad

Chicken Salad

Seaweed Salad

Greek Salad

Grilled Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston