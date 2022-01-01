Garden salad in Detroit
Harmony Garden Cafe
4704 Anthony Wayne Dr, Detroit
|Garden Salad
A combination of the Freshest Lettuce, Tomatoes Cucumbers and Green Peppers served with our House Dressing or Your Choice of Dressings (Fattoush, Ranch)
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|Catering Garden Salad
|$44.00
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Garden Salad
|$4.99
Romaine Lettuce, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Onions. Served With Our House Vinaigrette
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Side Garden Salad
|$4.99
|Garden Salad w/Chicken
|$13.99
Romaine and organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper, red onions, kalamata olives and a side of bread and grilled chicken
|Garden Salad
|$8.99
Romaine and organic green mix, grape, tomatoes, mild pepper, red onions, kalamata olives and your choice of dressing and a side of bread