Chicken salad in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve chicken salad

Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Chicken Salad$10.25
More about Southern Smokehouse
Carron's Chicken Salad image

 

Farmacy Food

8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carron's Chicken Salad$9.99
We add Grilled Curry Chicken chopped to pieces to our Cornbread, Greens & Peas salad to create this delight. Served with our popular Black Eye Pea Vinaigrette dressing.
This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.
Oaxacan Chicken Salad$9.99
We add our Oaxacan Chicken to a blend of local greens, served with tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons, and our popular Farmacy Ranch.
This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.
More about Farmacy Food
Athens Souvlaki image

FRENCH FRIES

Athens Souvlaki

645 Griswold, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (56 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pasta salad with chicken$10.50
More about Athens Souvlaki
Item pic

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chicken Shawarma Salad$12.99
Chicken Shawarma Salad$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.
More about Rock City Grill
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd image

 

Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd

18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
Item pic

 

Coneytown, Gyroland

200 Renaissance Center, Detroit

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Spinach Salad$9.90
Our classic Spinach salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread
Chicken Fattoush Salad$9.90
Fattoush salad topped with, Marinated chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Homemade Fattoush Dressing. Served with pita.
More about Coneytown, Gyroland
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown

4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Crispy Chicken Salad$9.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
Consumer pic

 

Hygrade Deli

3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN BREAST SALAD$10.25
FRESH VEGETABLES WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, HARD BOILED EGG & DRESSING
CHICKEN SALAD$9.75
SERVED WITH LETTUCE
More about Hygrade Deli
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$13.99
A Blend of romaine and green mix with grape tomatoes ,mild peppers ,side of bread and grilled chicken ,choice of dressings
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

