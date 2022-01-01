Chicken salad in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve chicken salad
Southern Smokehouse
14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Smoked Chicken Salad
|$10.25
Farmacy Food
8425 W, McNichols Rd, Detroit
|Carron's Chicken Salad
|$9.99
We add Grilled Curry Chicken chopped to pieces to our Cornbread, Greens & Peas salad to create this delight. Served with our popular Black Eye Pea Vinaigrette dressing.
This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.
|Oaxacan Chicken Salad
|$9.99
We add our Oaxacan Chicken to a blend of local greens, served with tomatoes, cucumbers, cornbread croutons, and our popular Farmacy Ranch.
This salad is packed with protein, fiber, folate, and vitamin B.
Athens Souvlaki
645 Griswold, Detroit
|Pasta salad with chicken
|$10.50
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Large Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$12.99
|Chicken Shawarma Salad
|$8.99
Grilled marinated chicken breast, Romaine Lettuce, tomato, onions, cucumbers, bell peppers and pita chips Served with our house vinaigrette dressing.
Starter's Bar & Grill - Plymouth Rd
18426 Plymouth Road, Detroit
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Coneytown, Gyroland
200 Renaissance Center, Detroit
|Chicken Spinach Salad
|$9.90
Our classic Spinach salad topped with marinated chicken. Served with pita bread
|Chicken Fattoush Salad
|$9.90
Fattoush salad topped with, Marinated chicken, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Homemade Fattoush Dressing. Served with pita.
Starter's Bar and Grill - Midtown
4501 Woodward Ave Suite 108, DETROIT
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$9.99
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$9.99
Hygrade Deli
3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit
|CHICKEN BREAST SALAD
|$10.25
FRESH VEGETABLES WITH GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, HARD BOILED EGG & DRESSING
|CHICKEN SALAD
|$9.75
SERVED WITH LETTUCE
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$13.99
A Blend of romaine and green mix with grape tomatoes ,mild peppers ,side of bread and grilled chicken ,choice of dressings