Italian subs in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve italian subs
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Motor City Brewing Works
470 W Canfield St, Detroit
|Detroit-Italian Sub
|$14.50
Classic Eastside-style sub with pepperoni, ham, mild yellow pepper, tomato, red onion, 4-cheese blend, oregano; Oven toasted and finished with house Italian dressing. Served with house made tortilla chips and pickle.
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
PIZZA • GRILL
Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
1230 Library Street, Detroit
|Italian Hoagie
|$12.00
provolone, salami, ham, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, olive oil, Italian vinaigrette, oregano
More about Rock City Grill
Rock City Grill
9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit
|Italian Sub
|$12.99
Genoa salami, pepperoni, black forest ham, pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers on french bread, toasted to perfection then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs
3554 w vernor, Detroit
|Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mild pepper rings, & Italian sauce.