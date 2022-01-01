Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Italian subs in Detroit

Go
Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve italian subs

Item pic

 

Motor City Brewing Works

470 W Canfield St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Detroit-Italian Sub$14.50
Classic Eastside-style sub with pepperoni, ham, mild yellow pepper, tomato, red onion, 4-cheese blend, oregano; Oven toasted and finished with house Italian dressing. Served with house made tortilla chips and pickle.
More about Motor City Brewing Works
Item pic

PIZZA • GRILL

Mootz Pizzeria + Bar

1230 Library Street, Detroit

Avg 4.6 (1780 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Italian Hoagie$12.00
provolone, salami, ham, capicola, lettuce, tomato, red onion, olive oil, Italian vinaigrette, oregano
More about Mootz Pizzeria + Bar
Rock City Grill image

 

Rock City Grill

9701 Harper Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Italian Sub$12.99
Genoa salami, pepperoni, black forest ham, pepper jack cheese, onion, green peppers, banana peppers on french bread, toasted to perfection then topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.
More about Rock City Grill
Consumer pic

 

Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

3554 w vernor, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Italian Sub
Ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, mild pepper rings, & Italian sauce.
More about Sicily’s Pizzeria & Subs

Browse other tasty dishes in Detroit

Cheese Fries

Jalapeno Poppers

Catfish Sandwiches

Waffles

Seaweed Salad

Cobbler

Chicken Sandwiches

Grits

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Detroit to explore

Downtown Detroit

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Midtown

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Wayne State

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Eastern Market

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Southwest Detroit

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cass Corridor

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Corktown

No reviews yet
Map

More near Detroit to explore

Dearborn

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (14 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Port Clinton

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (289 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (540 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (123 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston