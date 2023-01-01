Pretzels in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve pretzels
More about Firebird Tavern
Firebird Tavern
419 Monroe Street, Detroit
|SOFT PRETZEL
|$10.99
Large soft pretzel lightly dusted with salt, baked until hot. Served with our house-made beer cheese.
More about The Potato Place
The Potato Place
107 W Warren Ave, Detroit
|Chocolate Salted Caramel Pretzel
|$3.50
More about FOLK
FOLK
1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit
|SEATTLE: PB PRETZEL
|$8.00
Oh happy Day! Peanut butter meets chocolate meets pretzels! This limited-edition truffle bar includes a mouthful of peanut butter and salted pretzel swirled together in rich, dark chocolate. A trifecta. 2.5 oz.
Your purchase supports Girls Inc. Seattle Chocolate donates 10% of net profits to Girls Inc., inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.
More about Brew Detroit
Brew Detroit
1401 Abbott St, Detroit
|Bavarian Pretzels
|$14.00
Grand River Bakery Pretzels, Monkey Mouth Ipa Mustard. Add Pimento Beer Cheese For An Additional $2