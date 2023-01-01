Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Detroit restaurants that serve pretzels

Item pic

 

Firebird Tavern

419 Monroe Street, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SOFT PRETZEL$10.99
Large soft pretzel lightly dusted with salt, baked until hot. Served with our house-made beer cheese.
More about Firebird Tavern
Item pic

 

The Potato Place

107 W Warren Ave, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Salted Caramel Pretzel$3.50
More about The Potato Place
Item pic

 

FOLK

1701 Trumbull Avenue, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SEATTLE: PB PRETZEL$8.00
Oh happy Day! Peanut butter meets chocolate meets pretzels! This limited-edition truffle bar includes a mouthful of peanut butter and salted pretzel swirled together in rich, dark chocolate. A trifecta. 2.5 oz.
Your purchase supports Girls Inc. Seattle Chocolate donates 10% of net profits to Girls Inc., inspiring all girls to be strong, smart and bold.
More about FOLK
Consumer pic

 

Brew Detroit

1401 Abbott St, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bavarian Pretzels$14.00
Grand River Bakery Pretzels, Monkey Mouth Ipa Mustard. Add Pimento Beer Cheese For An Additional $2
More about Brew Detroit
Item pic

GRILL

Detroit City Clubhouse

3401 E Lafayette St, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (27 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Pretzel Bites$6.00
10 nugs of salty goodness served with queso or sweet & spicy mustard
More about Detroit City Clubhouse

