Chicken noodles in
Detroit
/
Detroit
/
Chicken Noodles
Detroit restaurants that serve chicken noodles
Hygrade Deli
3640 Michigan Avenue, Detroit
No reviews yet
CHICKEN (RICE OR NOODLE) - BOWL
$4.00
More about Hygrade Deli
ima – Midtown
4870 Cass Ave, Detroit
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.00
More about ima – Midtown
Ima – Corktown
2015 Michigan Ave, Detroit
No reviews yet
Chicken Noodle Soup
$5.00
More about Ima – Corktown
