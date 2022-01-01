Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Collard greens in Detroit

Detroit restaurants
Toast

Detroit restaurants that serve collard greens

Southern Smokehouse image

 

Southern Smokehouse

14340 W McNichols Rd, Detroit

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Collard Greens
More about Southern Smokehouse
Louisiana Creole Gumbo image

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit

Avg 4.2 (1347 reviews)
Takeout
HP Collard Greens$3.95
PT Collard Greens$6.00
QT Collard Greens$10.95
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Louisiana Creole Gumbo

2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.3 (1274 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Collard Greens$10.50
Small Collard Greens$3.50
Medium Collard Greens$5.50
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
The Soul Platter (kale will substitute for collard greens when greens are not available) image

 

Detroit Vegan Soul

-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit

Avg 4.7 (565 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Collard Greens (NF)$5.49
The Soul Platter (kale will substitute for collard greens when collards are not available)$23.99
BBQ Tofu, Mac-n-cheese, smoked collards, candied sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, brown rice and a cornbread muffin.
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Collard Greens image

SEAFOOD

SavannahBlue

1431 Times Square, Detroit

Avg 4.1 (2644 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens with Smoked Turkey Tail
Collard Greens$8.00
Collard Greens, Smoked Turkey Tail
More about SavannahBlue

