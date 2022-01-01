Collard greens in Detroit
Detroit restaurants that serve collard greens
More about Louisiana Creole Gumbo
SEAFOOD
Louisiana Creole Gumbo
13505 W 7 Mile Rd, Detroit
|HP Collard Greens
|$3.95
|PT Collard Greens
|$6.00
|QT Collard Greens
|$10.95
2051 Gratiot Ave, Detroit
|Large Collard Greens
|$10.50
|Small Collard Greens
|$3.50
|Medium Collard Greens
|$5.50
More about Detroit Vegan Soul
Detroit Vegan Soul
-19614 Grand River Ave, Detroit
|Collard Greens (NF)
|$5.49
|The Soul Platter (kale will substitute for collard greens when collards are not available)
|$23.99
BBQ Tofu, Mac-n-cheese, smoked collards, candied sweet potatoes, black eyed peas, brown rice and a cornbread muffin.