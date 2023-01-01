Cookies in Falls Church
SANDWICHES
Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|Cookies for Chamber Gala
|$70.00
Please give us 24 hours notice on this item when placing an order.
Bakeshop - Falls Church
100 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church
|MM Cookie
|$3.50
The classic cookie with MMs.
PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Thompson Italian - Falls Church
124 N Washington St, Falls Church
|Cookie Box
|$35.00
Perfect for gifting or for making your own holiday a little sweeter. Each box contains an assortment of the following 6 housemade cookies varieties:
-Heart-shaped Sugar Cookies
-Espresso
-Chocolate Chip
-Rosemary Shortbread
-Hazelnut Linzer with Raspberry Jam
-Housemade Oreo
No substitutions/modifications to the set.
Available for pickup Friday 2/10 - Tuesday 2/14. Orders must be placed by Wednesday 2/8.
Cafe Kindred
450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$2.65
Made in house, baked fresh daily.
|Pecan Bourbon Cookie
|$2.50
|Snickerdoodle Cookie
|$2.65
Soft sugar cookie topped with cinnamon sugar
CHICKEN • DONUTS
Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup DONUT
|$4.50
Rich Chocolate Cake Doughnut with Cookie Dough Glaze, Raw Cookie Dough Filling, Mini Chocolate Chips
|Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
|$4.00
Hearty Oats, Juicy Dark Raisins, hint of Cinnamon
|S'mores Cookie
|$4.00
Brown Sugar based, Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crackers, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church
1216 West Broad St, Falls Church
|Greek Christmas Cookies
|$4.00