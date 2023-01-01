Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cookies in Falls Church

Falls Church restaurants
Toast

Falls Church restaurants that serve cookies

Preservation Biscuit Company image

SANDWICHES

Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.

102 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (172 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookies for Chamber Gala$70.00
Please give us 24 hours notice on this item when placing an order.
More about Preservation Biscuit Company - 102 E. Fairfax St.
Item pic

 

Bakeshop - Falls Church

100 E. Fairfax St., Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
MM Cookie$3.50
The classic cookie with MMs.
More about Bakeshop - Falls Church
Consumer pic

PASTA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Thompson Italian - Falls Church

124 N Washington St, Falls Church

Avg 4.5 (2950 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie Box$35.00
Perfect for gifting or for making your own holiday a little sweeter. Each box contains an assortment of the following 6 housemade cookies varieties:
-Heart-shaped Sugar Cookies
-Espresso
-Chocolate Chip
-Rosemary Shortbread
-Hazelnut Linzer with Raspberry Jam
-Housemade Oreo
No substitutions/modifications to the set.
Available for pickup Friday 2/10 - Tuesday 2/14. Orders must be placed by Wednesday 2/8.
More about Thompson Italian - Falls Church
Item pic

 

Cafe Kindred

450 N Washington St Suite F, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.65
Made in house, baked fresh daily.
Pecan Bourbon Cookie$2.50
Snickerdoodle Cookie$2.65
Soft sugar cookie topped with cinnamon sugar
More about Cafe Kindred
Item pic

CHICKEN • DONUTS

Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken

7511 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church

Avg 3.9 (1115 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup DONUT$4.50
Rich Chocolate Cake Doughnut with Cookie Dough Glaze, Raw Cookie Dough Filling, Mini Chocolate Chips
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$4.00
Hearty Oats, Juicy Dark Raisins, hint of Cinnamon
S'mores Cookie$4.00
Brown Sugar based, Mini Marshmallows, Graham Crackers, Semi Sweet Chocolate Chips
More about Astro Doughnuts & Fried Chicken
Plaka Grill 1216 Broad St image

 

Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church

1216 West Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Christmas Cookies$4.00
More about Plaka Grill Falls Church - Falls Church
Item pic

 

10 PIZZA

1051 W Broad St, Falls Church

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Sea-Salted Chocolate Cookie$2.50
Baked in Shop
More about 10 PIZZA

