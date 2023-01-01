Cookies in Falls Church

Perfect for gifting or for making your own holiday a little sweeter. Each box contains an assortment of the following 6 housemade cookies varieties:

-Heart-shaped Sugar Cookies

-Espresso

-Chocolate Chip

-Rosemary Shortbread

-Hazelnut Linzer with Raspberry Jam

-Housemade Oreo

No substitutions/modifications to the set.

Available for pickup Friday 2/10 - Tuesday 2/14. Orders must be placed by Wednesday 2/8.

