Pork chops in Honolulu

Scratch Kitchen
Scratch Kitchen
1170 Auahi st, Honolulu
|(Small Plates) Grandma Fried Pork Chop
|$13.00
10 oz bone-in pork chop, fried golden brown
|GRANDMAS PORK CHOP PASTA
|$24.00
10oz battered pork chop fried golden brown served on top a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in a garlic lemon caper sauce topped with parmesan cheese served with sautéed broccoli and cherry tomatoes
Side Street Inn Hopaka
1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu
|PAN-FRIED PORK CHOPS (3 - 4 GUESTS)
|$30.50
Pork Chops seasoned and pan-fried to golden brown.
|PAN-FRIED PORK CHOPS (10 - 15 GUESTS)
|$87.00
Pork Chops seasoned and pan-fried to golden brown.
|PAN-FRIED PORK CHOP PLATE
|$20.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
PITCH SPORTS BAR
685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu
|PITCH Pork Chops (GK)
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Boneless Pork, Tomatoes, Onions, Ponzu Garlic
Sauce
|Crispy Ginger Pork Chops (GK)
|$16.00
Crispy Fried Boneless Pork, Ginger Sauce, Cilantro
Egghead Cafe
1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu
|Fried Pork Chop Plate
|$14.95
deep fried pork chop packed with asian spices, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
1120 12th Ave, Honolulu
|12th Ave Grill's 14oz Pork Chop
|$31.00
Thick-cut, on the bone, marinated + grilled, with Granny Smith apple chutney, potato pancake + horseradish crème fraîche
TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG
2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu
|Kurobuta Pork Chop
|$39.00
Cauliflower Gratin, Black Cardamom Jus