Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Honolulu

Go
Honolulu restaurants
Toast

Honolulu restaurants that serve pork chops

f748842b-9dbf-42da-ab79-cec703dc5f7b image

HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Scratch Kitchen

1170 Auahi st, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (1343 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
(Small Plates) Grandma Fried Pork Chop$13.00
10 oz bone-in pork chop, fried golden brown
GRANDMAS PORK CHOP PASTA$24.00
10oz battered pork chop fried golden brown served on top a bed of fettuccini pasta tossed in a garlic lemon caper sauce topped with parmesan cheese served with sautéed broccoli and cherry tomatoes
More about Scratch Kitchen
PAN-FRIED PORK CHOPS (3 - 4 GUESTS) image

 

Side Street Inn Hopaka

1225 Hopaka Street, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
PAN-FRIED PORK CHOPS (3 - 4 GUESTS)$30.50
Pork Chops seasoned and pan-fried to golden brown.
PAN-FRIED PORK CHOPS (10 - 15 GUESTS)$87.00
Pork Chops seasoned and pan-fried to golden brown.
PAN-FRIED PORK CHOP PLATE$20.00
Served with 2 scoops of our Signature Fried Rice and choice of potato macaroni salad OR fresh greens.
More about Side Street Inn Hopaka
Item pic

 

PITCH SPORTS BAR

685 Auahi Street Ste 216/217, Honolulu

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PITCH Pork Chops (GK)$16.00
Crispy Fried Boneless Pork, Tomatoes, Onions, Ponzu Garlic
Sauce
Crispy Ginger Pork Chops (GK)$16.00
Crispy Fried Boneless Pork, Ginger Sauce, Cilantro
More about PITCH SPORTS BAR
Egghead Cafe image

SANDWICHES • PANCAKES

Egghead Cafe

1210 Dillingham Blvd. Suite 10, Honolulu

Avg 4.6 (978 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Pork Chop Plate$14.95
deep fried pork chop packed with asian spices, fried egg, fried garlic and shallots, green onion, rice, and mix greens on the side with house made Lillikoi (passion fruit) dressing.
More about Egghead Cafe
12th Ave Grill's 14oz Pork Chop image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe

1120 12th Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.5 (2365 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
12th Ave Grill's 14oz Pork Chop$31.00
Thick-cut, on the bone, marinated + grilled, with Granny Smith apple chutney, potato pancake + horseradish crème fraîche
More about 12th Ave Grill & Deli Cafe
Item pic

SALADS

TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG

2885 Kalakaua Ave, Honolulu

Avg 4.2 (134 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Kurobuta Pork Chop$39.00
Cauliflower Gratin, Black Cardamom Jus
More about TBD... BY VIKRAM GARG
Banner pic

 

MW Restaurant

888 Kapiolani Blvd, Commercial Unit, Suite 201, Honolulu

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Pork Chop$22.00
Ho Farms Vegetable Salad, Balsamic Roasted Garlic Vinaigrette
More about MW Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Honolulu

Meatball Subs

Chicken Sandwiches

Prosciutto

Macarons

Fish And Chips

Chicken Salad

Clams

Mac And Cheese

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Honolulu to explore

Waikiki

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Downtown

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Ala Moana

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Kaka'ako

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Kaimuki

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Hawaii Kai

Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Honolulu to explore

Lahaina

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Kailua

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Kapolei

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Kihei

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Haleiwa

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Lihue

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Kahului

No reviews yet

Pearl City

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mililani

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Kahului

No reviews yet

Kapaa

No reviews yet

Hilo

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Ukiah

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (263 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (327 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (261 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston