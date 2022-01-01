Chili dogs in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chili dogs
More about Burger Joint
Burger Joint
2703 Montrose Blvd, Houston
|Chili Queso Dog
|$5.99
House-made chili, queso, onions
More about Katz's - Montrose
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$13.99
All beef hot dog on a bun with homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese
More about Katz's - Heights
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|Chili Cheese Dog
|$13.99
All beef hot dog on a bun with homemade chili and shredded cheddar cheese
More about LA Burgers and Daiquiris
FISH AND CHIPS • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HAMBURGERS
LA Burgers and Daiquiris
3755 N MacGregor, Houston
|Quarter Pound All Beef Chili Cheese Dog
|$5.99
Old Fashioned Chili Cheese Hot Dog!
Having a Birthday Party?