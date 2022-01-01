Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Houston

Houston restaurants
Houston restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta$18.00
Al dente campanelle pasta (vegan) with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Penne Pasta w/ Chicken & Marinara$7.00
More about Local Table
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta$18.00
Al dente campanelle pasta (vegan) with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Seafood Connection Houston image

 

Seafood Connection Houston

507 Westheimer Rd., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Pasta$12.00
Shrimp & Chicken Pasta$17.00
More about Seafood Connection Houston
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta$18.00
Al dente campanelle pasta (vegan) with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Crust Pizza Co.

11550 Louetta Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Pesto Pasta$9.00
Penne noodles tossed in a Caesar infused basil cashew pesto sauce with chicken, bell peppers, and Parmesan.
More about Crust Pizza Co.
Bocca image

 

Bocca

250 Assay Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Chicken Parm w/ Pasta$7.50
More about Bocca
Item pic

 

Local Foods

5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bucatini Chicken Pasta$16.00
Red Bird Farms Chicken Breast, Bucatini Pasta, Green Bell Peppers and Cream Sauce
Topped with Shredded Cheese and Pico de Gallo
More about Local Foods
Local Table image

 

Local Table

2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kids Penne Pasta w/ Chicken and Marinara$7.00
More about Local Table
Restaurant banner

 

Bosscat - HTX

4310 Westheimer Rd #150, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN SAUSAGE PASTA$20.00
tomato pesto, house made chicken sausage, seasonal vegetables, pappardelle pasta
More about Bosscat - HTX

