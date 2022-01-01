Chicken pasta in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chicken pasta
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Al dente campanelle pasta (vegan) with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|Kids Penne Pasta w/ Chicken & Marinara
|$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Al dente campanelle pasta (vegan) with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
Seafood Connection Houston
507 Westheimer Rd., Houston
|Chicken Pasta
|$12.00
|Shrimp & Chicken Pasta
|$17.00
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
306 Gray Street, Houston
|Pistachio Pesto Chicken Pasta
|$18.00
Al dente campanelle pasta (vegan) with artichoke hearts, grilled chicken, sun-dried tomatoes, tossed in freshly prepared pistachio pesto cream sauce (contains nuts).
Crust Pizza Co.
11550 Louetta Rd, Houston
|Chicken Pesto Pasta
|$9.00
Penne noodles tossed in a Caesar infused basil cashew pesto sauce with chicken, bell peppers, and Parmesan.
Local Foods
5740 SAN FELIPE ST STE. 130, HOUSTON
|Bucatini Chicken Pasta
|$16.00
Red Bird Farms Chicken Breast, Bucatini Pasta, Green Bell Peppers and Cream Sauce
Topped with Shredded Cheese and Pico de Gallo
Local Table
2003 WEST 34TH, HOUSTON
|Kids Penne Pasta w/ Chicken and Marinara
|$7.00