Pepper steaks in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve pepper steaks

Local Foods image

SOUPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Local Foods Rice Village/LFM

2424 Dunstan Rd, Houston

Avg 4.8 (5416 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Korean Pepper Steak$20.00
Gochujang, Cauliflower Rice
More about Local Foods Rice Village/LFM
Item pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

2512 Rice Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
(L) PEPPER STEAK$17.10
Served with vegetable fried rice. Steamed white or brown rice available upon request.
More about Kim Son Cafe
Kim Son - Houston image

 

Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave

2001 Jefferson Ave, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lunch Pepper Steak$11.95
Pepper Steak$16.95
More about Kim Son - Houston - 2001 Jefferson Ave
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
B1. Pepper Steak Party Tray
B1. Pepper Steak
w/ Red Bell Pepper, Green Bell Pepper, & Onions
L2. Pepper Steak
More about Chow Wok Chinese Restaurant - Houston
Main pic

 

Kim Son Cafe

12311 Kingsride Ln, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
L - PEPPER STEAK$17.10
Served with vegetable fried rice. Steamed white or brown rice available upon request.
PEPPER STEAK$20.70
Sliced, marinated beef stir-fried with fresh green bell peppers, sweet onions & tomatoes in black bean sauce.
More about Kim Son Cafe

