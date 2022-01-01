Chocolate cake in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve chocolate cake
Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston
|Chocolate Hazelnut Cake GF
|$9.00
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
4870 Beechnut St., Houston
|Truffle Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
Coco Crepes Rice Village
2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston
|Chocolate Eruption Cake
|$6.50
FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$9.00
Amazing chocolate cake with a chocolate center!
Local Table
22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row
|White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$7.00
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
3715 Washington Avenue, Houston
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.00
|German Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
5727 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Truffle Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
Common Bond Bistro
2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
PIZZA • SALADS
Lasagna House
13306 Westheimer, Houston
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$6.95
Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
1201 St Emanuel, Houston
|chocolate cake
|$6.00
three layer chocolate cake with chocolate icing
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Brasil
2604 Dunlavy St, Houston
|Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
|German Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS
Urban American Kitchen
14008 Memorial Drive, Houston
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
8728 Westpark Dr, Houston
|Chocolate Raspberry Cake
|$40.00
chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
|Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake
|$40.00
3 layers of Chocolate Cake filled with Salted Caramel Buttercream drizzled with Caramel & iced with Chocolate Buttercream & finished with a Chocolate Ganache Drip
The Original Ninfa's
2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston
|Mexican Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
Abuelita Chocolate Cake With Vanilla Gelato
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Montrose
616 Westheimer Rd, Houston
|7 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$10.99
As tall as a New York sky scraper and as rich as a Texas oilman
Russo's New York Pizzeria
13126 FM 1960 W, Houston
|Truffle Chocolate Cake
|$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
Common Bond Bistro
449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Katz's - Heights
2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston
|7 Layer Chocolate Cake
|$10.99
As tall as a New York sky scraper and as rich as a Texas oilman
DONUTS
Voodoo Doughnut
1214 Westheimer Road, Houston
|Chocolate Plain Cake
|$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
|Chocolate Sin Cake
|$10.95
Common Bond On The Go
7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston
|Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake
|$12.00
Chow Wok Houston
2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston
|E2. Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$3.75
PIZZA • PASTA
Coppa Osteria
5210 Morningside Dr, Houston
|Hazelnut Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
cookie and crunch, mocha budino
PIZZA
Coltivare
3320 White Oak Drive, Houston
|CHOCOLATE RUM CAKE
|$10.00
Chocolate rum cake, pistachio buttercream, salted caramel ganache
COOKIES • PASTRY
Blonde Biscotti
1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston
|Chocolate Italian Cream Cake
|$55.00
6" (feeds 6-10) chocolate italian cream cake with coconut and pecans topped and layered with real chocolate cream cheese icing and pecans
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
2621 Westpark Drive, Houston
|Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake
|$7.00
Topped with candied pecans.
- 2