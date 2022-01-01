Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Houston

Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston image

 

Candelari's Pizzeria Houston

2617 West Holcombe Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Hazelnut Cake GF$9.00
More about Candelari's Pizzeria Houston
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

4870 Beechnut St., Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Chocolate Cake$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Coco Crepes Rice Village image

 

Coco Crepes Rice Village

2339 University Blvd, Suite A, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Eruption Cake$6.50
More about Coco Crepes Rice Village
Item pic

FRIED CHICKEN • CURRY • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston

519 Shepherd Dr., HOUSTON

Avg 4.1 (1733 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$9.00
Amazing chocolate cake with a chocolate center!
More about Cowboys & Indians Indian-Tex Fusion - Houston
Local Table image

 

Local Table

22756 Westheimer Pkwy, Park Row

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
White & Dark Chocolate Mousse Cake$7.00
More about Local Table
Item pic

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

3715 Washington Avenue, Houston

Avg 4.7 (3261 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack image

 

Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack

3929 Old Spanish Trl Ste 300, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chocolate Cake$6.00
German Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Rays Real Pit BBQ Shack
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

5727 Westheimer Road, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Chocolate Cake$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

2278 West Holcombe Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Lasagna House image

PIZZA • SALADS

Lasagna House

13306 Westheimer, Houston

Avg 4.5 (1103 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.95
More about Lasagna House
Consumer pic

 

Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel

1201 St Emanuel, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
chocolate cake$6.00
three layer chocolate cake with chocolate icing
More about Vinny's/Indianola/Miss Carousel
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$9.00
German Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Brasil
Urban American Kitchen image

WRAPS • PASTA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Urban American Kitchen

14008 Memorial Drive, Houston

Avg 4.6 (1407 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$8.00
More about Urban American Kitchen
Chocolate Raspberry Cake image

 

Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro

8728 Westpark Dr, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Cake$40.00
chocolate cake willed with chocolate raspberry mousse & ganache, finished with vanilla buttercream & ganache drip
Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake$40.00
3 layers of Chocolate Cake filled with Salted Caramel Buttercream drizzled with Caramel & iced with Chocolate Buttercream & finished with a Chocolate Ganache Drip
More about Common Bond Bakery - Brasserie - Bistro
Killen's Heights image

 

Killen's Heights

101 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
German Chocolate Cake$10.00
More about Killen's Heights
Item pic

 

The Original Ninfa's

2704 Navigation Blvd, Houston

Avg 4.6 (7099 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Mexican Chocolate Cake$12.00
Abuelita Chocolate Cake With Vanilla Gelato
More about The Original Ninfa's
Katz's - Montrose image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Montrose

616 Westheimer Rd, Houston

Avg 4.4 (10081 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
7 Layer Chocolate Cake$10.99
As tall as a New York sky scraper and as rich as a Texas oilman
More about Katz's - Montrose
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria

13126 FM 1960 W, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Chocolate Cake$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria
Item pic

 

Common Bond Bistro

449 West 19th St Suite B-100, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
dark chocolate coffee cake, topped with a layer of dulce de leche and crunchy chocolate streusel
More about Common Bond Bistro
Katz's - Heights image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Katz's - Heights

2200 N Shepherd Dr, Houston

Avg 4.4 (2374 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
7 Layer Chocolate Cake$10.99
As tall as a New York sky scraper and as rich as a Texas oilman
More about Katz's - Heights
Item pic

DONUTS

Voodoo Doughnut

1214 Westheimer Road, Houston

Avg 4.7 (688 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Plain Cake$1.25
Plain cake doughnut with chocolate frosting.
More about Voodoo Doughnut
Banner pic

 

Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen

1743 Post Oak Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Sin Cake$10.95
More about Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go

7680 Katy Freeway Suite 300, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Dulce de Leche Tea Cake$12.00
More about Common Bond On The Go
Item pic

 

Chow Wok Houston

2575 S Dairy Ashford Rd, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
E2. Chocolate Mousse Cake$3.75
More about Chow Wok Houston
Item pic

PIZZA • PASTA

Coppa Osteria

5210 Morningside Dr, Houston

Avg 4.1 (1158 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hazelnut Chocolate Cake$9.00
cookie and crunch, mocha budino
More about Coppa Osteria
Item pic

PIZZA

Coltivare

3320 White Oak Drive, Houston

Avg 4.4 (3927 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE RUM CAKE$10.00
Chocolate rum cake, pistachio buttercream, salted caramel ganache
More about Coltivare
Preslee's image

SANDWICHES

Preslee's

1430 W 19th, Houston

Avg 4.2 (663 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Gigi's Chocolate Cake$5.95
More about Preslee's
Item pic

COOKIES • PASTRY

Blonde Biscotti

1000 W Gray St,Ste 100, Houston

Avg 4.8 (296 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Italian Cream Cake$55.00
6" (feeds 6-10) chocolate italian cream cake with coconut and pecans topped and layered with real chocolate cream cheese icing and pecans
More about Blonde Biscotti
Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark image

 

Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark

2621 Westpark Drive, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake$7.00
Topped with candied pecans.
More about Goode Co. Seafood - Westpark
Item pic

 

Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

306 Gray Street, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Truffle Chocolate Cake$8.00
Our colossal chocolate cake is crafted with layers of dark, moist chocolate and a silky truffle chocolate filling.
More about Russo's New York Pizzeria & Italian Kitchen

