Quiche in Houston

Go
Houston restaurants
Toast

Houston restaurants that serve quiche

Item pic

 

Boomtown Coffee Heights

242 W 19th St, Houston

Avg 4 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche$10.00
Baked egg custard stuffed with daily veggies and served with a bed of arugula.
More about Boomtown Coffee Heights
Brasil image

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Brasil

2604 Dunlavy St, Houston

Avg 3.4 (1652 reviews)
Takeout
Quiche$10.50
More about Brasil
Siphon Coffee image

TACOS • SALADS

Siphon Coffee

701 W Alabama St, Houston

Avg 4.2 (946 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Quiche$7.50
Spinach And Mushroom Quiche$7.50
More about Siphon Coffee
Item pic

 

Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks

2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston

No reviews yet
Takeout
Quiche Lorraine$12.00
jambon de paris, caramelized onions, gruyère, petite side salad
More about Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
Item pic

 

Agnes Cafe

2132 Bissonnet Suite 100, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Quiche Du Jour$14.00
with side salad
More about Agnes Cafe
Main pic

 

Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar

550 Heights Blvd, Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Low Country Quiche$15.50
boil-spiced egg custard, blue crab, roasted corn, and spicy peppers with a side salad of Ives Creek greens, tiny tomatoes, pickled onions, and creole vinaigrette
More about Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar
Item pic

 

Anonymous Eats

3701 Kirby Dr., Houston

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quiches$7.25
Quiche$7.25
Quiche w/ Soup$13.50
More about Anonymous Eats

