Quiche in Houston
Houston restaurants that serve quiche
More about Boomtown Coffee Heights
Boomtown Coffee Heights
242 W 19th St, Houston
|Quiche
|$10.00
Baked egg custard stuffed with daily veggies and served with a bed of arugula.
More about Siphon Coffee
TACOS • SALADS
Siphon Coffee
701 W Alabama St, Houston
|Bacon Quiche
|$7.50
|Spinach And Mushroom Quiche
|$7.50
More about Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
Common Bond On The Go - River Oaks
2229 San Felipe St, Ste 150, Houston
|Quiche Lorraine
|$12.00
jambon de paris, caramelized onions, gruyère, petite side salad
More about Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar
Lagniappe Kitchen & Bar
550 Heights Blvd, Houston
|Low Country Quiche
|$15.50
boil-spiced egg custard, blue crab, roasted corn, and spicy peppers with a side salad of Ives Creek greens, tiny tomatoes, pickled onions, and creole vinaigrette